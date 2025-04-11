Devises / AMPY
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
AMPY: Amplify Energy Corp
4.49 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AMPY a changé de 0.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 4.35 et à un maximum de 4.49.
Suivez la dynamique Amplify Energy Corp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMPY Nouvelles
- Amplify Energy Unlocks Substantial Value With Strategic Asset Sales (NYSE:AMPY)
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Amplify Energy director Coghill buys shares worth $1.33m
- Amplify Energy Q2 2025 slides: Beta field success drives growth amid portfolio reshaping
- Amplify Energy (AMPY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Amplify Energy earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Murphy Oil Q2 2025 slides: Production exceeds guidance as international exploration advances
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Amplify Energy Stock?
- Amplify Energy announces leadership changes and asset sale plans
- Amplify Energy Stock: Eagle Ford Divestiture Boosts Liquidity (NYSE:AMPY)
- Amplify Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark on asset sales
- Amplify Energy stock rises after sale of Eagle Ford assets to Murphy
- Amplify Energy sells Eagle Ford assets to Murphy for $23 million
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Amplify Energy director Hamm buys $283k in shares
- Sunday Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks on Friday
- Amplify Energy director Clint Coghill buys $997k in stock
- Amplify energy executive buys $29,747 in company shares
- Amplify Energy Announces Successful Borrowing Base Redetermination
- Amplify Energy to Participate in the 2025 Louisiana Energy Conference
- Amplify Energy Appoints Clint Coghill to Board of Directors
- Amplify Energy Extends Rally After Scrapping Juniper Merger
- Top 3 Energy Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In April - Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS), Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)
- Amplify (AMPY) Energy Vote Monday
Range quotidien
4.35 4.49
Range Annuel
2.27 7.35
- Clôture Précédente
- 4.49
- Ouverture
- 4.43
- Bid
- 4.49
- Ask
- 4.79
- Plus Bas
- 4.35
- Plus Haut
- 4.49
- Volume
- 328
- Changement quotidien
- 0.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- 9.51%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 19.41%
- Changement Annuel
- -30.82%
20 septembre, samedi