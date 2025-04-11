货币 / AMPY
AMPY: Amplify Energy Corp
4.39 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMPY汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点4.30和高点4.49进行交易。
关注Amplify Energy Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AMPY新闻
- Amplify Energy Unlocks Substantial Value With Strategic Asset Sales (NYSE:AMPY)
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Amplify Energy director Coghill buys shares worth $1.33m
- Amplify Energy Q2 2025 slides: Beta field success drives growth amid portfolio reshaping
- Amplify Energy (AMPY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Amplify Energy earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Murphy Oil Q2 2025 slides: Production exceeds guidance as international exploration advances
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Amplify Energy Stock?
- Amplify Energy announces leadership changes and asset sale plans
- Amplify Energy Stock: Eagle Ford Divestiture Boosts Liquidity (NYSE:AMPY)
- Amplify Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark on asset sales
- Amplify Energy stock rises after sale of Eagle Ford assets to Murphy
- Amplify Energy sells Eagle Ford assets to Murphy for $23 million
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Amplify Energy director Hamm buys $283k in shares
- Sunday Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks on Friday
- Amplify Energy director Clint Coghill buys $997k in stock
- Amplify energy executive buys $29,747 in company shares
- Amplify Energy Announces Successful Borrowing Base Redetermination
- Amplify Energy to Participate in the 2025 Louisiana Energy Conference
- Amplify Energy Appoints Clint Coghill to Board of Directors
- Amplify Energy Extends Rally After Scrapping Juniper Merger
- Top 3 Energy Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In April - Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS), Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)
- Amplify (AMPY) Energy Vote Monday
日范围
4.30 4.49
年范围
2.27 7.35
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.39
- 开盘价
- 4.30
- 卖价
- 4.39
- 买价
- 4.69
- 最低价
- 4.30
- 最高价
- 4.49
- 交易量
- 740
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 7.07%
- 6个月变化
- 16.76%
- 年变化
- -32.36%
