통화 / AMPY
AMPY: Amplify Energy Corp
4.49 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AMPY 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.35이고 고가는 4.49이었습니다.
Amplify Energy Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
4.35 4.49
년간 변동
2.27 7.35
- 이전 종가
- 4.49
- 시가
- 4.43
- Bid
- 4.49
- Ask
- 4.79
- 저가
- 4.35
- 고가
- 4.49
- 볼륨
- 328
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- 9.51%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.41%
- 년간 변동율
- -30.82%
20 9월, 토요일