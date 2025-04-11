Valute / AMPY
AMPY: Amplify Energy Corp
4.49 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMPY ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.35 e ad un massimo di 4.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Amplify Energy Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.35 4.49
Intervallo Annuale
2.27 7.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.49
- Apertura
- 4.43
- Bid
- 4.49
- Ask
- 4.79
- Minimo
- 4.35
- Massimo
- 4.49
- Volume
- 328
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.82%
21 settembre, domenica