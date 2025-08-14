Moedas / ALLE
ALLE: Allegion plc
176.68 USD 0.03 (0.02%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ALLE para hoje mudou para -0.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 175.70 e o mais alto foi 176.81.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Allegion plc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ALLE Notícias
- Allegion stock hits all-time high at 177.79 USD
- Jefferies initiates Allied Blenders stock with Buy rating on turnaround
- Barclays backs Dormakaba with CHF880 target on U.S. growth, margin gains
- Allegion plc (ALLE) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference
- Allegion at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Allegion declares quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share
- Here's Why Allegion (ALLE) is a Strong Growth Stock
- 12 Stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has Been Loading Up On in 2025
- Mizuho raises Allegion stock price target to $170 on M&A outlook
- Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Allegion Stock?
- Allegion stock hits all-time high of 170.58 USD
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Allegion Stock Right Now
- Warren Buffett Just Invested $3.9 Billion in 12 Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.
- Warren Buffett Doubles Down On America's Housing Boom, Upping Berkshire's Holdings In Homebuilders And Building Supply Firms By Triple Digits - D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)
- Warren Buffett’s Q2 Disclosures: Buys UNH Stock and Cuts Stakes in AAPL and Bank of America - TipRanks.com
- Opinion: Buffett bought UnitedHealth. I bet on Caterpillar. Why Berkshire Hathaway’s picks are smarter.
- Tracking Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:BRK.A)
- Berkshire invests in UnitedHealth, trims Apple stake
Faixa diária
175.70 176.81
Faixa anual
116.57 179.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 176.71
- Open
- 176.30
- Bid
- 176.68
- Ask
- 176.98
- Low
- 175.70
- High
- 176.81
- Volume
- 22
- Mudança diária
- -0.02%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 35.81%
- Mudança anual
- 21.29%
