ALLE: Allegion plc

179.40 USD 0.62 (0.35%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ALLE a changé de 0.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 177.42 et à un maximum de 180.34.

Suivez la dynamique Allegion plc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
177.42 180.34
Range Annuel
116.57 180.34
Clôture Précédente
178.78
Ouverture
178.13
Bid
179.40
Ask
179.70
Plus Bas
177.42
Plus Haut
180.34
Volume
2.383 K
Changement quotidien
0.35%
Changement Mensuel
7.23%
Changement à 6 Mois
37.90%
Changement Annuel
23.16%
20 septembre, samedi