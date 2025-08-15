Devises / ALLE
ALLE: Allegion plc
179.40 USD 0.62 (0.35%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ALLE a changé de 0.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 177.42 et à un maximum de 180.34.
Suivez la dynamique Allegion plc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
177.42 180.34
Range Annuel
116.57 180.34
- Clôture Précédente
- 178.78
- Ouverture
- 178.13
- Bid
- 179.40
- Ask
- 179.70
- Plus Bas
- 177.42
- Plus Haut
- 180.34
- Volume
- 2.383 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.35%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.23%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 37.90%
- Changement Annuel
- 23.16%
20 septembre, samedi