货币 / ALLE
ALLE: Allegion plc
177.12 USD 0.88 (0.50%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ALLE汇率已更改0.50%。当日，交易品种以低点175.43和高点177.67进行交易。
关注Allegion plc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ALLE新闻
- Allegion股价创历史新高，达177.79 USD
- Jefferies 以扭亏为盈为由给予 Allied Blenders 股票买入评级
- Barclays backs Dormakaba with CHF880 target on U.S. growth, margin gains
- Allegion plc (ALLE) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference
- 艾礼安参加摩根士丹利会议：战略增长洞察
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Allegion declares quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share
- Here's Why Allegion (ALLE) is a Strong Growth Stock
- 12 Stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has Been Loading Up On in 2025
- Mizuho raises Allegion stock price target to $170 on M&A outlook
- Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Allegion Stock?
- Allegion stock hits all-time high of 170.58 USD
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Allegion Stock Right Now
- Warren Buffett Just Invested $3.9 Billion in 12 Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.
- Warren Buffett Doubles Down On America's Housing Boom, Upping Berkshire's Holdings In Homebuilders And Building Supply Firms By Triple Digits - D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)
- Warren Buffett’s Q2 Disclosures: Buys UNH Stock and Cuts Stakes in AAPL and Bank of America - TipRanks.com
- Opinion: Buffett bought UnitedHealth. I bet on Caterpillar. Why Berkshire Hathaway’s picks are smarter.
- Tracking Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:BRK.A)
- Berkshire invests in UnitedHealth, trims Apple stake
日范围
175.43 177.67
年范围
116.57 177.74
- 前一天收盘价
- 176.24
- 开盘价
- 176.35
- 卖价
- 177.12
- 买价
- 177.42
- 最低价
- 175.43
- 最高价
- 177.67
- 交易量
- 1.673 K
- 日变化
- 0.50%
- 月变化
- 5.86%
- 6个月变化
- 36.15%
- 年变化
- 21.59%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值