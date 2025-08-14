Currencies / ALLE
ALLE: Allegion plc
176.24 USD 1.25 (0.71%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALLE exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 174.53 and at a high of 177.63.
Follow Allegion plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
174.53 177.63
Year Range
116.57 177.74
- Previous Close
- 174.99
- Open
- 175.19
- Bid
- 176.24
- Ask
- 176.54
- Low
- 174.53
- High
- 177.63
- Volume
- 1.302 K
- Daily Change
- 0.71%
- Month Change
- 5.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.48%
- Year Change
- 20.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%