ALLE: Allegion plc

179.40 USD 0.62 (0.35%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ALLE ha avuto una variazione del 0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 177.42 e ad un massimo di 180.34.

Segui le dinamiche di Allegion plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
177.42 180.34
Intervallo Annuale
116.57 180.34
Chiusura Precedente
178.78
Apertura
178.13
Bid
179.40
Ask
179.70
Minimo
177.42
Massimo
180.34
Volume
2.383 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.35%
Variazione Mensile
7.23%
Variazione Semestrale
37.90%
Variazione Annuale
23.16%
