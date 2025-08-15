Valute / ALLE
ALLE: Allegion plc
179.40 USD 0.62 (0.35%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ALLE ha avuto una variazione del 0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 177.42 e ad un massimo di 180.34.
Segui le dinamiche di Allegion plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ALLE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
177.42 180.34
Intervallo Annuale
116.57 180.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 178.78
- Apertura
- 178.13
- Bid
- 179.40
- Ask
- 179.70
- Minimo
- 177.42
- Massimo
- 180.34
- Volume
- 2.383 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.16%
20 settembre, sabato