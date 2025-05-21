Moedas / AIRT
AIRT: Air T Inc
23.55 USD 0.91 (3.72%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AIRT para hoje mudou para -3.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 23.55 e o mais alto foi 23.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Air T Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AIRT Notícias
- Air T amends credit agreement, increases revolving credit line to $20 million
- Air T shareholders approve board nominees and key proposals at annual meeting
- Air T Stock Rises Following Q1 Earnings With Higher Revenue and Loss
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Air T and Crown Crafts
- Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Amazon.com & Meta Platforms
- Air T completes sale of two Airbus aircraft for over $18 million
- Air T, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Results
- Air T expands financing deal to $100 million for growth
- Air T to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11th & 12th in New York, NY
- air t inc enters new financing agreement for $100 million note
- Mountain Air Cargo expands with acquisition of Royal Aircraft Services
- Airline CEOs say US air traffic control system ’failing Americans,’ call for action
Faixa diária
23.55 23.55
Faixa anual
14.58 26.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.46
- Open
- 23.55
- Bid
- 23.55
- Ask
- 23.85
- Low
- 23.55
- High
- 23.55
- Volume
- 1
- Mudança diária
- -3.72%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.80%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 37.16%
- Mudança anual
- 42.81%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh