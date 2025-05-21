Divisas / AIRT
AIRT: Air T Inc
24.46 USD 1.14 (4.45%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AIRT de hoy ha cambiado un -4.45%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 24.24, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 25.23.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Air T Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
24.24 25.23
Rango anual
14.58 26.70
- Cierres anteriores
- 25.60
- Open
- 24.24
- Bid
- 24.46
- Ask
- 24.76
- Low
- 24.24
- High
- 25.23
- Volumen
- 12
- Cambio diario
- -4.45%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.16%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 42.46%
- Cambio anual
- 48.33%
