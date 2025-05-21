通貨 / AIRT
AIRT: Air T Inc
23.70 USD 0.76 (3.11%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AIRTの今日の為替レートは、-3.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.55の安値と23.70の高値で取引されました。
Air T Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
23.55 23.70
1年のレンジ
14.58 26.70
- 以前の終値
- 24.46
- 始値
- 23.55
- 買値
- 23.70
- 買値
- 24.00
- 安値
- 23.55
- 高値
- 23.70
- 出来高
- 3
- 1日の変化
- -3.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.20%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 38.03%
- 1年の変化
- 43.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K