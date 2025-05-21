Währungen / AIRT
AIRT: Air T Inc
23.70 USD 0.76 (3.11%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AIRT hat sich für heute um -3.11% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.55 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.70 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Air T Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIRT News
- Lendway erweitert Kreditlinie und sichert sich 4 Millionen US-Dollar über neue Schuldscheine
- Air T amends credit agreement, increases revolving credit line to $20 million
- Air T shareholders approve board nominees and key proposals at annual meeting
- Air T Stock Rises Following Q1 Earnings With Higher Revenue and Loss
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Air T and Crown Crafts
- Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Amazon.com & Meta Platforms
- Air T completes sale of two Airbus aircraft for over $18 million
- Air T, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Results
- Air T expands financing deal to $100 million for growth
- Air T to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11th & 12th in New York, NY
- air t inc enters new financing agreement for $100 million note
- Mountain Air Cargo expands with acquisition of Royal Aircraft Services
- Airline CEOs say US air traffic control system ’failing Americans,’ call for action
Tagesspanne
23.55 23.70
Jahresspanne
14.58 26.70
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 24.46
- Eröffnung
- 23.55
- Bid
- 23.70
- Ask
- 24.00
- Tief
- 23.55
- Hoch
- 23.70
- Volumen
- 3
- Tagesänderung
- -3.11%
- Monatsänderung
- -5.20%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 38.03%
- Jahresänderung
- 43.72%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K