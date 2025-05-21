KurseKategorien
Währungen / AIRT
AIRT: Air T Inc

23.70 USD 0.76 (3.11%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AIRT hat sich für heute um -3.11% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.55 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.70 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Air T Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
23.55 23.70
Jahresspanne
14.58 26.70
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
24.46
Eröffnung
23.55
Bid
23.70
Ask
24.00
Tief
23.55
Hoch
23.70
Volumen
3
Tagesänderung
-3.11%
Monatsänderung
-5.20%
6-Monatsänderung
38.03%
Jahresänderung
43.72%
