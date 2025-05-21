통화 / AIRT
AIRT: Air T Inc
22.77 USD 0.93 (3.92%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AIRT 환율이 오늘 -3.92%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.77이고 고가는 22.77이었습니다.
Air T Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AIRT News
- Lendway, 신규 약속어음 4백만 달러 확보 및 신용 공여 확대
- Air T amends credit agreement, increases revolving credit line to $20 million
- Air T shareholders approve board nominees and key proposals at annual meeting
- Air T Stock Rises Following Q1 Earnings With Higher Revenue and Loss
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Air T and Crown Crafts
- Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Amazon.com & Meta Platforms
- Air T completes sale of two Airbus aircraft for over $18 million
- Air T, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Results
- Air T expands financing deal to $100 million for growth
- Air T to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11th & 12th in New York, NY
- air t inc enters new financing agreement for $100 million note
- Mountain Air Cargo expands with acquisition of Royal Aircraft Services
- Airline CEOs say US air traffic control system ’failing Americans,’ call for action
일일 변동 비율
22.77 22.77
년간 변동
14.58 26.70
- 이전 종가
- 23.70
- 시가
- 22.77
- Bid
- 22.77
- Ask
- 23.07
- 저가
- 22.77
- 고가
- 22.77
- 볼륨
- 5
- 일일 변동
- -3.92%
- 월 변동
- -8.92%
- 6개월 변동
- 32.62%
- 년간 변동율
- 38.08%
20 9월, 토요일