AIRR: First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
95.50 USD 2.79 (3.01%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AIRR para hoje mudou para 3.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 92.93 e o mais alto foi 95.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AIRR Notícias
Faixa diária
92.93 95.79
Faixa anual
59.22 95.79
- Fechamento anterior
- 92.71
- Open
- 93.43
- Bid
- 95.50
- Ask
- 95.80
- Low
- 92.93
- High
- 95.79
- Volume
- 3.496 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.01%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.89%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 40.17%
- Mudança anual
- 28.07%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh