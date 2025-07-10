Currencies / AIRR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AIRR: First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
93.46 USD 0.05 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIRR exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.26 and at a high of 93.70.
Follow First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIRR News
- New Highs, Low Drama
- Is First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- ISM Services PMI: Strongest Growth In 6 Months
- S&P Global Services PMI: Growth Remains Positive In August
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Sixth Consecutive Contraction
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Manufacturing Of Durable Goods On Rebound In The U.S.
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Activity Weakened In August
- Curveballs: Tariffs And Shifting Cost Dynamics
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Jackson Hole, NZ Rate Decisions And U.K./EU Inflation Data
- Rates Spark: A 3% Inflation Environment, And Still On The Rise
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Should You Invest in the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)?
- ISM Services PMI: Slow Growth Continued In July
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Fastest Contraction In 9 Months
- Markets Weekly Outlook – U.S. Services PMI, BoE Rate Decision, Canadian/NZ Employment
- Industrial Production At Highest Levels Since 2018
- Richmond Fed Manufacturing Activity Deteriorated Further In July
- Markets Weekly Outlook: July PMI Week, NZ Inflation And ECB's Rate Decision
- Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Cooler Than Expected In June
- Industrial Sector Looks To Gain On AI Data Centre Demand
Daily Range
92.26 93.70
Year Range
59.22 93.90
- Previous Close
- 93.41
- Open
- 93.70
- Bid
- 93.46
- Ask
- 93.76
- Low
- 92.26
- High
- 93.70
- Volume
- 981
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 3.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.18%
- Year Change
- 25.33%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev