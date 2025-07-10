QuotesSections
Currencies / AIRR
Back to US Stock Market

AIRR: First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

93.46 USD 0.05 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AIRR exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.26 and at a high of 93.70.

Follow First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AIRR News

Daily Range
92.26 93.70
Year Range
59.22 93.90
Previous Close
93.41
Open
93.70
Bid
93.46
Ask
93.76
Low
92.26
High
93.70
Volume
981
Daily Change
0.05%
Month Change
3.63%
6 Months Change
37.18%
Year Change
25.33%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev