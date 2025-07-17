クォートセクション
通貨 / AIRR
AIRR: First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

95.50 USD 2.79 (3.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AIRRの今日の為替レートは、3.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり92.93の安値と95.79の高値で取引されました。

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
92.93 95.79
1年のレンジ
59.22 95.79
以前の終値
92.71
始値
93.43
買値
95.50
買値
95.80
安値
92.93
高値
95.79
出来高
3.496 K
1日の変化
3.01%
1ヶ月の変化
5.89%
6ヶ月の変化
40.17%
1年の変化
28.07%
