通貨 / AIRR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AIRR: First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
95.50 USD 2.79 (3.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AIRRの今日の為替レートは、3.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり92.93の安値と95.79の高値で取引されました。
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIRR News
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Highest Level Since January
- New Highs, Low Drama
- Is First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- ISM Services PMI: Strongest Growth In 6 Months
- S&P Global Services PMI: Growth Remains Positive In August
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Sixth Consecutive Contraction
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Manufacturing Of Durable Goods On Rebound In The U.S.
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Activity Weakened In August
- Curveballs: Tariffs And Shifting Cost Dynamics
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Jackson Hole, NZ Rate Decisions And U.K./EU Inflation Data
- Rates Spark: A 3% Inflation Environment, And Still On The Rise
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Should You Invest in the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)?
- ISM Services PMI: Slow Growth Continued In July
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Fastest Contraction In 9 Months
- Markets Weekly Outlook – U.S. Services PMI, BoE Rate Decision, Canadian/NZ Employment
- Industrial Production At Highest Levels Since 2018
- Richmond Fed Manufacturing Activity Deteriorated Further In July
- Markets Weekly Outlook: July PMI Week, NZ Inflation And ECB's Rate Decision
- Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Cooler Than Expected In June
1日のレンジ
92.93 95.79
1年のレンジ
59.22 95.79
- 以前の終値
- 92.71
- 始値
- 93.43
- 買値
- 95.50
- 買値
- 95.80
- 安値
- 92.93
- 高値
- 95.79
- 出来高
- 3.496 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.89%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 40.17%
- 1年の変化
- 28.07%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K