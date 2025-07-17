QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AIRR
Tornare a Azioni

AIRR: First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

95.12 USD 0.38 (0.40%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AIRR ha avuto una variazione del -0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 94.73 e ad un massimo di 95.95.

Segui le dinamiche di First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AIRR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
94.73 95.95
Intervallo Annuale
59.22 95.95
Chiusura Precedente
95.50
Apertura
95.95
Bid
95.12
Ask
95.42
Minimo
94.73
Massimo
95.95
Volume
1.165 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.40%
Variazione Mensile
5.47%
Variazione Semestrale
39.62%
Variazione Annuale
27.56%
21 settembre, domenica