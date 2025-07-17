Valute / AIRR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AIRR: First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
95.12 USD 0.38 (0.40%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AIRR ha avuto una variazione del -0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 94.73 e ad un massimo di 95.95.
Segui le dinamiche di First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIRR News
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Highest Level Since January
- New Highs, Low Drama
- Is First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- ISM Services PMI: Strongest Growth In 6 Months
- S&P Global Services PMI: Growth Remains Positive In August
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Sixth Consecutive Contraction
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Manufacturing Of Durable Goods On Rebound In The U.S.
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Activity Weakened In August
- Curveballs: Tariffs And Shifting Cost Dynamics
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Jackson Hole, NZ Rate Decisions And U.K./EU Inflation Data
- Rates Spark: A 3% Inflation Environment, And Still On The Rise
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Should You Invest in the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)?
- ISM Services PMI: Slow Growth Continued In July
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Fastest Contraction In 9 Months
- Markets Weekly Outlook – U.S. Services PMI, BoE Rate Decision, Canadian/NZ Employment
- Industrial Production At Highest Levels Since 2018
- Richmond Fed Manufacturing Activity Deteriorated Further In July
- Markets Weekly Outlook: July PMI Week, NZ Inflation And ECB's Rate Decision
- Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Cooler Than Expected In June
Intervallo Giornaliero
94.73 95.95
Intervallo Annuale
59.22 95.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 95.50
- Apertura
- 95.95
- Bid
- 95.12
- Ask
- 95.42
- Minimo
- 94.73
- Massimo
- 95.95
- Volume
- 1.165 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.47%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 39.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- 27.56%
21 settembre, domenica