ADNT: Adient plc
24.80 USD 0.34 (1.39%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ADNT para hoje mudou para 1.39%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.30 e o mais alto foi 24.97.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Adient plc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
24.30 24.97
Faixa anual
10.04 25.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.46
- Open
- 24.70
- Bid
- 24.80
- Ask
- 25.10
- Low
- 24.30
- High
- 24.97
- Volume
- 183
- Mudança diária
- 1.39%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.61%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 92.70%
- Mudança anual
- 10.71%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh