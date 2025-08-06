통화 / ADNT
ADNT: Adient plc
24.59 USD 0.64 (2.54%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ADNT 환율이 오늘 -2.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.31이고 고가는 25.25이었습니다.
Adient plc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
24.31 25.25
년간 변동
10.04 25.84
- 이전 종가
- 25.23
- 시가
- 25.25
- Bid
- 24.59
- Ask
- 24.89
- 저가
- 24.31
- 고가
- 25.25
- 볼륨
- 1.087 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.54%
- 월 변동
- 1.74%
- 6개월 변동
- 91.06%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.78%
20 9월, 토요일