通貨 / ADNT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ADNT: Adient plc
25.23 USD 0.77 (3.15%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ADNTの今日の為替レートは、3.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.30の安値と25.49の高値で取引されました。
Adient plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADNT News
- 5 Broker-Loved Stocks to Monitor as Fed Cuts Rates by 25 bps
- Why Adient (ADNT) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Pony AI Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- 欧州は中国EVに関する米国の前兆となるか？
- Is Europe a harbinger for the U.S. on China EVs?
- BofA sees limited upside on BorgWarner, Lear as it downgrades auto suppliers
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Gentex, Adient and American Axle & Manufacturing
- 3 Original Auto Equipment Stocks to Watch as Industry Dynamics Evolve
- Autoliv: Strong Pricing Power Signals A Strengthened Competitive Moat (NYSE:ALV)
- Adient stock hits 52-week high at 24.27 USD
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- This Adient Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), Adient (NYSE:ADNT)
- Stifel initiates Adient stock with Buy rating on expected margin expansion
- Earnings call transcript: Adient Q3 2025 reveals revenue beat, stock gains
- Zacks.com featured highlights American Axle & Manufacturing, Brookdale Senior Living, Adient, Asbury Automotive and AutoNation
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Volatile Markets? Keep An Eye On These 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks
- Adient Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Improve Y/Y
- Adient stock holds Neutral rating at UBS on reshoring opportunity
- Adient stock price target raised to $22 from $20 at CFRA on improved outlook
- UBS raises Adient stock price target to $26 on solid performance
- Adient (ADNT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Adient (ADNT) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Here's Why Adient (ADNT) is a Strong Value Stock
1日のレンジ
24.30 25.49
1年のレンジ
10.04 25.84
- 以前の終値
- 24.46
- 始値
- 24.70
- 買値
- 25.23
- 買値
- 25.53
- 安値
- 24.30
- 高値
- 25.49
- 出来高
- 1.405 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.39%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 96.04%
- 1年の変化
- 12.63%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K