货币 / ADNT
ADNT: Adient plc
24.86 USD 0.72 (2.98%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ADNT汇率已更改2.98%。当日，交易品种以低点23.98和高点25.04进行交易。
关注Adient plc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADNT新闻
- Pony AI Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- 中国电动车在欧洲的成功是否预示着美国市场的未来？
- Is Europe a harbinger for the U.S. on China EVs?
- BofA sees limited upside on BorgWarner, Lear as it downgrades auto suppliers
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Gentex, Adient and American Axle & Manufacturing
- 3 Original Auto Equipment Stocks to Watch as Industry Dynamics Evolve
- Autoliv: Strong Pricing Power Signals A Strengthened Competitive Moat (NYSE:ALV)
- Adient stock hits 52-week high at 24.27 USD
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- This Adient Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), Adient (NYSE:ADNT)
- Stifel initiates Adient stock with Buy rating on expected margin expansion
- Earnings call transcript: Adient Q3 2025 reveals revenue beat, stock gains
- Zacks.com featured highlights American Axle & Manufacturing, Brookdale Senior Living, Adient, Asbury Automotive and AutoNation
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Volatile Markets? Keep An Eye On These 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks
- Adient Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Improve Y/Y
- Adient stock holds Neutral rating at UBS on reshoring opportunity
- Adient stock price target raised to $22 from $20 at CFRA on improved outlook
- UBS raises Adient stock price target to $26 on solid performance
- Adient (ADNT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Adient (ADNT) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Here's Why Adient (ADNT) is a Strong Value Stock
- American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Adient (ADNT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
日范围
23.98 25.04
年范围
10.04 25.84
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.14
- 开盘价
- 24.18
- 卖价
- 24.86
- 买价
- 25.16
- 最低价
- 23.98
- 最高价
- 25.04
- 交易量
- 326
- 日变化
- 2.98%
- 月变化
- 2.85%
- 6个月变化
- 93.16%
- 年变化
- 10.98%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值