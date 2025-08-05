Divisas / ADNT
ADNT: Adient plc
24.46 USD 0.32 (1.33%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ADNT de hoy ha cambiado un 1.33%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 23.98, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 25.31.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Adient plc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ADNT News
- Pony AI Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- ¿Es Europa un presagio para EE.UU. sobre los vehículos eléctricos chinos?
- BofA ve potencial limitado en BorgWarner y Lear al rebajar calificación de proveedores automotrices
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Gentex, Adient and American Axle & Manufacturing
- 3 Original Auto Equipment Stocks to Watch as Industry Dynamics Evolve
- Autoliv: Strong Pricing Power Signals A Strengthened Competitive Moat (NYSE:ALV)
- Adient stock hits 52-week high at 24.27 USD
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- This Adient Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), Adient (NYSE:ADNT)
- Stifel initiates Adient stock with Buy rating on expected margin expansion
- Earnings call transcript: Adient Q3 2025 reveals revenue beat, stock gains
- Zacks.com featured highlights American Axle & Manufacturing, Brookdale Senior Living, Adient, Asbury Automotive and AutoNation
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Volatile Markets? Keep An Eye On These 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks
- Adient Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Improve Y/Y
- Adient stock holds Neutral rating at UBS on reshoring opportunity
- Adient stock price target raised to $22 from $20 at CFRA on improved outlook
- UBS raises Adient stock price target to $26 on solid performance
- Adient (ADNT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Adient (ADNT) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Here's Why Adient (ADNT) is a Strong Value Stock
Rango diario
23.98 25.31
Rango anual
10.04 25.84
- Cierres anteriores
- 24.14
- Open
- 24.18
- Bid
- 24.46
- Ask
- 24.76
- Low
- 23.98
- High
- 25.31
- Volumen
- 1.300 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.33%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.20%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 90.05%
- Cambio anual
- 9.20%
