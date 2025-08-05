Währungen / ADNT
ADNT: Adient plc
25.23 USD 0.77 (3.15%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ADNT hat sich für heute um 3.15% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 24.30 bis zu einem Hoch von 25.49 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Adient plc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ADNT News
Tagesspanne
24.30 25.49
Jahresspanne
10.04 25.84
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 24.46
- Eröffnung
- 24.70
- Bid
- 25.23
- Ask
- 25.53
- Tief
- 24.30
- Hoch
- 25.49
- Volumen
- 1.405 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.15%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.39%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 96.04%
- Jahresänderung
- 12.63%
