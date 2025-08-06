QuotazioniSezioni
ADNT: Adient plc

24.59 USD 0.64 (2.54%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ADNT ha avuto una variazione del -2.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.31 e ad un massimo di 25.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Adient plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.31 25.25
Intervallo Annuale
10.04 25.84
Chiusura Precedente
25.23
Apertura
25.25
Bid
24.59
Ask
24.89
Minimo
24.31
Massimo
25.25
Volume
1.087 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.54%
Variazione Mensile
1.74%
Variazione Semestrale
91.06%
Variazione Annuale
9.78%
20 settembre, sabato