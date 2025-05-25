Moedas / ACNB
ACNB: ACNB Corporation
45.47 USD 0.36 (0.80%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ACNB para hoje mudou para 0.80%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.92 e o mais alto foi 45.90.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ACNB Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ACNB Notícias
Faixa diária
44.92 45.90
Faixa anual
35.70 50.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 45.11
- Open
- 45.47
- Bid
- 45.47
- Ask
- 45.77
- Low
- 44.92
- High
- 45.90
- Volume
- 19
- Mudança diária
- 0.80%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.55%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.79%
- Mudança anual
- 7.70%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh