ACNB: ACNB Corporation
44.17 USD 0.60 (1.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACNB exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.12 and at a high of 45.11.
Follow ACNB Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
44.12 45.11
Year Range
35.70 50.60
- Previous Close
- 44.77
- Open
- 45.11
- Bid
- 44.17
- Ask
- 44.47
- Low
- 44.12
- High
- 45.11
- Volume
- 38
- Daily Change
- -1.34%
- Month Change
- -0.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.63%
- Year Change
- 4.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%