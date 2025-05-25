Divisas / ACNB
ACNB: ACNB Corporation
45.11 USD 0.94 (2.13%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ACNB de hoy ha cambiado un 2.13%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 44.88, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 46.13.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ACNB Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
44.88 46.13
Rango anual
35.70 50.60
- Cierres anteriores
- 44.17
- Open
- 45.03
- Bid
- 45.11
- Ask
- 45.41
- Low
- 44.88
- High
- 46.13
- Volumen
- 75
- Cambio diario
- 2.13%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.74%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 9.92%
- Cambio anual
- 6.85%
