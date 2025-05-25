QuotazioniSezioni
ACNB: ACNB Corporation

45.16 USD 0.86 (1.87%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ACNB ha avuto una variazione del -1.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.56 e ad un massimo di 45.99.

Segui le dinamiche di ACNB Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
44.56 45.99
Intervallo Annuale
35.70 50.60
Chiusura Precedente
46.02
Apertura
45.99
Bid
45.16
Ask
45.46
Minimo
44.56
Massimo
45.99
Volume
94
Variazione giornaliera
-1.87%
Variazione Mensile
1.85%
Variazione Semestrale
10.04%
Variazione Annuale
6.96%
20 settembre, sabato