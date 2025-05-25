Valute / ACNB
ACNB: ACNB Corporation
45.16 USD 0.86 (1.87%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ACNB ha avuto una variazione del -1.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.56 e ad un massimo di 45.99.
Segui le dinamiche di ACNB Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
44.56 45.99
Intervallo Annuale
35.70 50.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 46.02
- Apertura
- 45.99
- Bid
- 45.16
- Ask
- 45.46
- Minimo
- 44.56
- Massimo
- 45.99
- Volume
- 94
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.96%
20 settembre, sabato