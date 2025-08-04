Moedas / ACEL
ACEL: Accel Entertainment Inc
11.04 USD 0.04 (0.36%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ACEL para hoje mudou para 0.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.96 e o mais alto foi 11.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Accel Entertainment Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACEL Notícias
Faixa diária
10.96 11.18
Faixa anual
9.02 13.27
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.00
- Open
- 10.96
- Bid
- 11.04
- Ask
- 11.34
- Low
- 10.96
- High
- 11.18
- Volume
- 102
- Mudança diária
- 0.36%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.83%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.07%
- Mudança anual
- -4.25%
