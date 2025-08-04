Valute / ACEL
ACEL: Accel Entertainment Inc
11.05 USD 0.09 (0.81%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ACEL ha avuto una variazione del -0.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.05 e ad un massimo di 11.18.
Segui le dinamiche di Accel Entertainment Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ACEL News
- Accel Entertainment secures $900 million credit facility
- Are Investors Undervaluing Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Right Now?
- GME Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Hardware Sales Rise Y/Y
- Roblox Trades 15% Below Its 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock?
- Accel Entertainment: The Local Gaming Roll-Up No One's Watching (NYSE:ACEL)
- Texas Capital Securities initiates Accel Entertainment stock with Buy rating
- Should Value Investors Buy Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Stock?
- Pollard Banknote: Why Weak Margins Don't Tell The Whole Story (TSX:PBL:CA)
- RBLX Stock Trades at Premium Value: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?
- After Plunging 14.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Accel Entertainment (ACEL)
- Accel Entertainment: Great Fundamentals, Room For Multiple Expansion (NYSE:ACEL)
- Accel Entertainment, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ACEL)
- Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Accel Entertainment Q2 2025 revenue rises, EPS misses
- Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Accel Entertainment shares tumble as earnings miss overshadows revenue beat
- Accel Entertainment Q2 2025 slides: record revenue despite mixed regional performance
- Expedia Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- WBD Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's Ahead for the Stock?
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Airbnb Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- SSP Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 28.21% Upside in Accel Entertainment (ACEL): Here's What You Should Know
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.05 11.18
Intervallo Annuale
9.02 13.27
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.14
- Apertura
- 11.13
- Bid
- 11.05
- Ask
- 11.35
- Minimo
- 11.05
- Massimo
- 11.18
- Volume
- 266
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.16%
20 settembre, sabato