ACEL: Accel Entertainment Inc

11.05 USD 0.09 (0.81%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ACEL ha avuto una variazione del -0.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.05 e ad un massimo di 11.18.

Segui le dinamiche di Accel Entertainment Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.05 11.18
Intervallo Annuale
9.02 13.27
Chiusura Precedente
11.14
Apertura
11.13
Bid
11.05
Ask
11.35
Minimo
11.05
Massimo
11.18
Volume
266
Variazione giornaliera
-0.81%
Variazione Mensile
-3.75%
Variazione Semestrale
11.17%
Variazione Annuale
-4.16%
