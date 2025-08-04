通貨 / ACEL
ACEL: Accel Entertainment Inc
11.14 USD 0.14 (1.27%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ACELの今日の為替レートは、1.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.96の安値と11.18の高値で取引されました。
Accel Entertainment Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ACEL News
- Accel Entertainment secures $900 million credit facility
- Are Investors Undervaluing Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Right Now?
- GME Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Hardware Sales Rise Y/Y
- Roblox Trades 15% Below Its 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock?
- Accel Entertainment: The Local Gaming Roll-Up No One's Watching (NYSE:ACEL)
- Texas Capital Securities initiates Accel Entertainment stock with Buy rating
- Should Value Investors Buy Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Stock?
- Pollard Banknote: Why Weak Margins Don't Tell The Whole Story (TSX:PBL:CA)
- RBLX Stock Trades at Premium Value: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?
- After Plunging 14.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Accel Entertainment (ACEL)
- Accel Entertainment: Great Fundamentals, Room For Multiple Expansion (NYSE:ACEL)
- Accel Entertainment, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ACEL)
- Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Accel Entertainment Q2 2025 revenue rises, EPS misses
- Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Accel Entertainment shares tumble as earnings miss overshadows revenue beat
- Accel Entertainment Q2 2025 slides: record revenue despite mixed regional performance
- Expedia Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- WBD Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's Ahead for the Stock?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Right Now?
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Airbnb Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- SSP Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 28.21% Upside in Accel Entertainment (ACEL): Here's What You Should Know
1日のレンジ
10.96 11.18
1年のレンジ
9.02 13.27
- 以前の終値
- 11.00
- 始値
- 10.96
- 買値
- 11.14
- 買値
- 11.44
- 安値
- 10.96
- 高値
- 11.18
- 出来高
- 409
- 1日の変化
- 1.27%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.07%
- 1年の変化
- -3.38%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K