ACEL: Accel Entertainment Inc

11.00 USD 0.08 (0.73%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ACEL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.73%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 10.93, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 11.16.

Rango diario
10.93 11.16
Rango anual
9.02 13.27
Cierres anteriores
10.92
Open
10.94
Bid
11.00
Ask
11.30
Low
10.93
High
11.16
Volumen
463
Cambio diario
0.73%
Cambio mensual
-4.18%
Cambio a 6 meses
10.66%
Cambio anual
-4.60%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B