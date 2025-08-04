Divisas / ACEL
ACEL: Accel Entertainment Inc
11.00 USD 0.08 (0.73%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ACEL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.73%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 10.93, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 11.16.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Accel Entertainment Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ACEL News
- Accel Entertainment asegura línea de crédito de 900 millones de dólares
- Accel Entertainment secures $900 million credit facility
- Are Investors Undervaluing Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Right Now?
- Accel Entertainment: The Local Gaming Roll-Up No One's Watching (NYSE:ACEL)
- Texas Capital Securities initiates Accel Entertainment stock with Buy rating
- Should Value Investors Buy Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Stock?
- After Plunging 14.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Accel Entertainment (ACEL)
- Accel Entertainment: Great Fundamentals, Room For Multiple Expansion (NYSE:ACEL)
- Accel Entertainment, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ACEL)
- Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Accel Entertainment Q2 2025 revenue rises, EPS misses
- Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Accel Entertainment shares tumble as earnings miss overshadows revenue beat
- Accel Entertainment Q2 2025 slides: record revenue despite mixed regional performance
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Rango diario
10.93 11.16
Rango anual
9.02 13.27
- Cierres anteriores
- 10.92
- Open
- 10.94
- Bid
- 11.00
- Ask
- 11.30
- Low
- 10.93
- High
- 11.16
- Volumen
- 463
- Cambio diario
- 0.73%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.18%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 10.66%
- Cambio anual
- -4.60%
