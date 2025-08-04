시세섹션
통화 / ACEL
주식로 돌아가기

ACEL: Accel Entertainment Inc

11.05 USD 0.09 (0.81%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ACEL 환율이 오늘 -0.81%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.05이고 고가는 11.18이었습니다.

Accel Entertainment Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ACEL News

일일 변동 비율
11.05 11.18
년간 변동
9.02 13.27
이전 종가
11.14
시가
11.13
Bid
11.05
Ask
11.35
저가
11.05
고가
11.18
볼륨
266
일일 변동
-0.81%
월 변동
-3.75%
6개월 변동
11.17%
년간 변동율
-4.16%
20 9월, 토요일