통화 / ACEL
ACEL: Accel Entertainment Inc
11.05 USD 0.09 (0.81%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ACEL 환율이 오늘 -0.81%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.05이고 고가는 11.18이었습니다.
Accel Entertainment Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
11.05 11.18
년간 변동
9.02 13.27
- 이전 종가
- 11.14
- 시가
- 11.13
- Bid
- 11.05
- Ask
- 11.35
- 저가
- 11.05
- 고가
- 11.18
- 볼륨
- 266
- 일일 변동
- -0.81%
- 월 변동
- -3.75%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.17%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.16%
20 9월, 토요일