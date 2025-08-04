Währungen / ACEL
ACEL: Accel Entertainment Inc
11.13 USD 0.01 (0.09%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ACEL hat sich für heute um -0.09% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.13 bis zu einem Hoch von 11.14 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Accel Entertainment Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
11.13 11.14
Jahresspanne
9.02 13.27
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 11.14
- Eröffnung
- 11.13
- Bid
- 11.13
- Ask
- 11.43
- Tief
- 11.13
- Hoch
- 11.14
- Volumen
- 4
- Tagesänderung
- -0.09%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.05%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 11.97%
- Jahresänderung
- -3.47%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K