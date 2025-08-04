KurseKategorien
ACEL
ACEL: Accel Entertainment Inc

11.13 USD 0.01 (0.09%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ACEL hat sich für heute um -0.09% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.13 bis zu einem Hoch von 11.14 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Accel Entertainment Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

ACEL News

Tagesspanne
11.13 11.14
Jahresspanne
9.02 13.27
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
11.14
Eröffnung
11.13
Bid
11.13
Ask
11.43
Tief
11.13
Hoch
11.14
Volumen
4
Tagesänderung
-0.09%
Monatsänderung
-3.05%
6-Monatsänderung
11.97%
Jahresänderung
-3.47%
