ScalpX Pro

╔══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗
║                    SCALPX PRO - MULTI-ORDER TRADING PANEL                           
║                    Professional Scalping EA with ATR Trailing                               
║                                  Version 2.2                                         
╚══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
📋 PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

SCALPX PRO is a professional trading panel designed for scalpers and active traders who need to open, manage, and close multiple positions quickly and efficiently.

With an intuitive visual interface, advanced risk management features, and intelligent ATR-based trailing stop, this Expert Advisor gives you complete control over your trading operations from a single panel.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
⭐ KEY FEATURES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🔷 MULTI-ORDER TRADING
   • Open 1-100 orders simultaneously with a single click
   • Adjustable quantity selector with +/- button
   • Customizable lot size for each operation
   • Ideal for scalping strategies and quick entries

🔷 ADVANCED TRADING BUTTONS
   • BUY ▲ - Multiple buy orders in one click
   • SELL ▼ - Multiple sell orders in one click
   • CLOSE ✖ - Close all positions instantly
   • BE ⚖ - Set all positions to breakeven + buffer
   • REV ↑↓ - Reverse all positions (close and open opposite direction)

🔷 INTELLIGENT BREAKEVEN & TRAILING STOP
   • Automatic breakeven with configurable buffer in ticks
   • ATR-based trailing stop for dynamic protection
   • Trailing activates automatically after breakeven
   • Adjustable ATR period and multiplier
   • Smart position tracking system

🔷 AUTOMATIC PROFIT/LOSS MANAGEMENT
   • Auto Take Profit by dollar amount
   • Auto Stop Loss by dollar amount
   • Independent ON/OFF switches for each
   • Real-time monitoring of all positions
   • Automatic closure when targets are reached

🔷 PROFESSIONAL VISUAL PANEL
   • Draggable interface - position anywhere on chart
   • Collapsible panel to save screen space
   • Real-time display of open orders and total profit
   • Customizable colors (background, borders, text)
   • Clean, professional design

🔷 SMART NOTIFICATIONS
   • Visual alerts for important events
   • Customizable sound notifications
   • Push notifications to mobile device (optional)
   • Complete operation logs

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
💡 MAIN ADVANTAGES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✅ TIME SAVINGS: Open multiple positions in seconds instead of minutes
✅ PRECISION: Consistent lot sizes and synchronized entries
✅ RISK CONTROL: Automatic TP/SL and intelligent trailing stop
✅ FLEXIBILITY: Easily adapt to different market conditions
✅ REVERSAL STRATEGY: Perfect for reversing positions in trend changes
✅ USER-FRIENDLY: Intuitive interface, no programming knowledge required

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
⚙️ CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🔹 TRADING CONFIGURATION
   • Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA operations (default: 123456)

🔹 DEFAULT VALUES
   • Default Quantity: Initial number of trades (default: 5)
   • Default Lot: Initial position size (default: 0.1)

🔹 SELF CLOSING
   • Auto TP Enabled: Enable/disable automatic take profit (default: OFF)
   • Auto TP Amount: Profit amount in dollars (default: $10.00)
   • Auto SL Enabled: Enable/disable automatic stop loss (default: OFF)
   • Auto SL Amount: Loss amount in dollars (default: $20.00)

🔹 BREAKEVEN & TRAILING
   • Breakeven Buffer Ticks: Safety buffer in ticks (default: 3)
   • Trailing Enabled: Enable/disable ATR trailing (default: OFF)
   • ATR Period: Period for ATR calculation (default: 14)
   • ATR Multiplier: Multiplier for trailing distance (default: 1.5)

🔹 NOTIFICATIONS
   • Show Alert: Display visual alerts (default: ON)
   • Play Sound: Play notification sounds (default: ON)
   • Sound File: Custom sound file (default: "alert2.wav")
   • Send Push: Send push notifications (default: OFF)

🔹 PANEL PROFILE
   • Panel Background Color: Customizable (default: dark blue)
   • Panel Border Color: Customizable (default: blue)
   • Header Color: Text color for header (default: white smoke)
   • Text Color: General text color (default: white smoke)
   • Border Width: Panel border thickness (default: 2)

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
🎯 IDEAL FOR
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

• Scalpers who need quick multi-position entries
• Day traders managing multiple simultaneous operations
• Traders using reversal strategies
• Active traders who value time efficiency
• Users looking for advanced but easy-to-use tools

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
📖 HOW TO USE
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

1. INSTALLATION
   - Download and install the EA in MetaTrader 5
   - Attach to desired chart
   - Enable AutoTrading

2. BASIC SETUP
   - Adjust default quantity and lot size
   - Configure Auto TP/SL if desired
   - Customize panel colors (optional)

3. TRADING
   - Use +/- buttons to select number of trades
   - Edit lot size if needed
   - Click BUY or SELL to open positions
   - Use BE button to protect profits
   - Use CLOSE to exit all positions
   - Use REV for quick reversals

4. PANEL MANAGEMENT
   - Drag panel by header to reposition
   - Click >> button to collapse/expand
   - Monitor real-time information

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

• Platform: MetaTrader 5
• Version: 2.1
• Programming Language: MQL5
• Trading Library: CTrade
• Order Filling Type: FOK (Fill or Kill)
• Deviation Points: 10
• Minimum Lot: Respects broker limits
• Maximum Positions: Up to 100 simultaneous
• Compatible with all symbols and timeframes

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
❓ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Q: Can I use different lot sizes for each position?
A: All positions opened in a single operation use the same lot size. You can change 
   the lot size between different operations.

Q: How does the trailing stop work?
A: First use the BE button to set breakeven. After that, if trailing is enabled, 
   the EA automatically adjusts stop loss based on ATR, following price movement.

Q: What happens if I press REVERSE?
A: The EA closes all open positions and immediately opens the same number of 
   positions in the opposite direction with the current lot size.

Q: Can I customize panel position?
A: Yes, simply drag the panel by the header to position it anywhere on your chart.

Q: Does it work on all brokers?
A: Yes, it's compatible with any MetaTrader 5 broker. The EA respects each 
   broker's lot size and minimum distance limits.

Q: Can I use Auto TP and Auto SL simultaneously?
A: Yes, both can be enabled independently. The EA will close all positions when 
   either target is reached.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

• Regular updates with improvements and new features
• Comprehensive documentation included
• Video tutorials available

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
⚠️ RISK WARNING
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future 
performance. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can 
afford to lose. This EA is a tool to facilitate operations but does not guarantee 
profits.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
📄 LICENSE & COPYRIGHT
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Copyright © 2025 Eriberto Vanegas L.
All rights reserved.

This software is licensed for personal use. Redistribution, reverse engineering, 
or resale without authorization is prohibited.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Thank you for choosing SCALPX PRO!
Good trading!

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

