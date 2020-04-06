Nash Equilibrium

I am pleased to present to you a powerful EA, and everything about this EA is HUGE: profit, drawdown, number of orders, deposit.
EA trade all 28 symbols x 5 timeframes (M15,M30,H1,H4,D1), individual timeframes and currencies (not symbols) can be disabled.
Simple calculation: 28*5 = 140 signals to trade, and * 2 directions(buy/sell) = 280. If you are interested, read on.

1. How it was created:

EA was created when, after writing EA for manual basket trading, I was looking for an idea to automate it. Then I watched the movie “A Beautiful Mind” again and was inspired by the following scene. To understand how everything works, you just need to understand what John Nash is talking about in following scene:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJS7Igvk6ZM
 THE BEST RESULT WOULD COME FROM EVERYONE IN THE GROUP DOING WHAT'S BEST FOR HIMSELF AND THE GROUP, that's how EA works.
I will explain grouping below. That is why buy and sell signals are not the most important thing. It is enough for them to be potentially profitable. What is important is managing groups (baskets and baskets in groups).

2. Minimum requirements:

Minimum deposit:  $5,000 for 1:500 leverage, $25,000 for 1:100 (the account must be able to handle a large number of positions, the EA will handle any number)
Maximum ping:      50 ms (30 ms is better than enough), small delays during closing work in favor of EA
Working time:        24 hours/5 days
Without meeting these conditions, it is a waste of your time and money.

3. Why cheap rent:

I set EA rent at a very low price for 6 months because it is not possible to perform backtests for all symbols in MT4. The only thing you can do is some optimization for take profit on one symbol (for reference), because everything is calculated for 28 currency pairs x 5 timeframes in real time anyway.
The EA rent is time-limited, and my suggestion is as follows: a) 2-3 months of learning and understanding, b) 3 months of real account, c) earn and buy. You just need to understand how it works and what the risks are and it is high.

4. Generating your own parameters:

The EA has the same SAFE, MODERATE, and AGGRESSIVE parameters encoded as in the following EA: Short Trend Reversal Using this EA, you can generate your own signal parameters (this EA was created for this purpose) and enter them into the ‘ReadFromFile.txt’ file.
The file with details will be created when you enable the Activity:ReadFromFile option for the first time on any timeframe.

5. EA as a manager:

Additionally, EA can work as an independent manager for your EA or supplement it. You need to apply logic for OrderMagicNumber(). Details can be found in the EA directory in the ‘ReserveMagic.txt’ file, which will be created after launching EA. If you attach my previous EA Short Trend Reversal to a chart opened with this EA, orders can be managed in manage mode (External or Main&External). The EAs are compatible.
You can send to EA from another EA/indicator/script EventChartCustom to close or open orders.

closing orders CustomEvents from other EA,indicator or script

char EAManageMode = 0; 0 - Main, 1 - External, 2 - Main&External
long currChartID = ChartID();
EventChartCustom(EAChartID,201,currChartID,EAManageMode,"M15"); /*close all M15*/ returned: EventChartCustom(currChartID,299,0,1,"M15");
EventChartCustom(EAChartID,202,currChartID,EAManageMode,"M30"); /*close all M30*/ returned: EventChartCustom(currChartID,299,0,2,"M30");
EventChartCustom(EAChartID,203,currChartID,EAManageMode,"H1");  /*close all H1*/  returned: EventChartCustom(currChartID,299,0,3,"H1");
EventChartCustom(EAChartID,204,currChartID,EAManageMode,"H4");  /*close all H4*/  returned: EventChartCustom(currChartID,299,0,4,"H4");
EventChartCustom(EAChartID,205,currChartID,EAManageMode,"D1");  /*close all D1*/  returned: EventChartCustom(currChartID,299,0,5,"D1");
EventChartCustom(EAChartID,200,currChartID,EAManageMode,"ALL"); /*close all ALL*/ returned: EventChartCustom(currChartID,299,0,0,"ALL");

open orders CustomEvents from other EA,indicator or script

char ManageMode = 0; //0 - Main, 1 - External, 2 - Main&External
char tf_idx;
switch(_Period) {
   case PERIOD_M15: tf_idx = 1; break;
   case PERIOD_M30: tf_idx = 2; break;
   case  PERIOD_H1: tf_idx = 3; break;
   case  PERIOD_H4: tf_idx = 4; break;
   case  PERIOD_D1: tf_idx = 5; break;
   default: break;
}
ushort EventID = (ushort)StringFormat("3%d%d",tf_idx,ManageMode);
long currChartID = ChartID();
double Lots = 0.01;
string trade_cmd = "STRONG,EUR,EURUSD"; //example
EventChartCustom(EAchartID,EventID,currChartID,Lots,trade_cmd); returned: EventChartCustom(currChartID,300,ChartID(),Lots,"STRONG,EUR,EURUSD");

6. GUI, CLI:

GUI resolution made for FullHD (1920x1080), I have no plans for 4k (if you buy, ask by PM), the GUI engine is my own creation.
You can see the clickables by typing in the command-line: show demo.
You can see the list of CLI by clicking ‘i’ on the top bar of the GUI. The list of commands is quite long and described in EA, so there is no need to describe everything here.

7. Events reading:

EA has the ability to send pending orders a few seconds before macroeconomic data readings and delete them after the reading. Data is downloaded from ForexFactory (HIGH IMPACT) automatically and in local mode uses a *.txt file. This functionality is only available to buyers, it is blocked in the rent version. In the rental version, pending orders for readings can be sent manually. You can see the commands by clicking ‘i’ on the top GUI bar.
Events do not work on VPS.

8. Modes (group description):

each buy/sell signal generates 4 players
example: EURUSD sell signal
dual: (4 orders) (higher risk, greater DD movements, greater profit)
        EA sends two SELL orders and recognizes them as:        WEAK EUR and STRONG USD
                                    + 2 x opposite pending BUY STOP: STRONG EUR and WEAK USD
single: (2 orders) (lower risk, smaller DD movements, smaller profit)
        EA sends one SELL order but recognizes it as:              WEAK EUR or STRONG USD
                                + 1 x opposite pending BUY STOP:   STRONG EUR or WEAK USD
The following groups are created from the above example:
group(-1): or groupM15,groupM30,... ‘Group Mxx orders (all orders)’ (I call it clearing the table)
    - groups all orders regardless of direction, simple (sum of orders) * (Group Mxx profit per order)
    - rarely reaches TakeProfit but it depends on the TakeProfit set for TF (difference: Mxx Profit per order and Group Mxx orders) (averaging mode has a big impact, but it is very risky)
group0: (per timeframe, main group)
    - STRONG OR WEAK on each timeframe has its own TakeProfit and these are entered all the time: Mxx Profit per order
group1:
    - (STRONG, WEAK for all orders) is created from group0 (per timeframe) and has its own TakeProfit but has additional execution conditions (group definition and orders are for more than 1 timeframe)
group1ext:
    - groups the two above STRONG&WEAK, with similar conditions, and one of group1 cannot be empty (also depends on group definition and the difference between TP group1 and group1ext) (table clearing)
groupN: (table clearing):
    - I have never seen TP execution (left side of the GUI) you can combine and display groups (-1) in any configuration.
As you can read above, you can only choose the appropriate TakeProfit. Without backtesting on all symbols, it is impossible to set this with 100% certainty (don't  forget what D. Trump did in 2025, it is impossible to generate perfect settings).

9. Settings:

settings affecting risk:
 - Initial Lots,
 - Averaging Method,
 - Averaging steps,
 - TF activity,
 - Pending rules1,
 - Pending rules2

Enable GUI GUI ON/OFF
GUI 3D 3D ON/OFF
Start/Stop (Broker Time) Start/Stop trading
BrokerOffset (remember saving time change) difference between local and broker time (it is safer to set it manually)
Initial Lots do not change if you have previously enabled averaging and have open orders
Pending Lots Initial Lots, Same as previous opened order
Averaging Method NONE, simple: Initial Lots*(cnt+1), fibo: Initial Lots * fibo[cnt] e.g. [1,1,2,3,...]
Averaging steps array size for averaging method, max 7
Enable Factor for calculations ONLY after switch from averaging
Manual limits noLimits, byTotalOrders, byMarginLvL, byTotalAndMargin, byTotalOrMargin
EA working mode DualMode, SingleMode (description above)
Disable order distance limits disabling distance limits for new orders, 3rd signal parameter
        Timeframe settings (groups0, trading signals):
Enable TF enabling TF trading TF=(M15, M30, H1, H4, D1)
TF base MagicNumber min 4digits, different for each TF (leave default)
TF Profit per order group0, (0 disabling)
Group TF orders group(-1), all orders
Group TF Profit per order group(-1) profit per order
TF activity Safe, Moderate, Aggressive, ReadFromFile (read description above)
        Group Baskets (group1, group1ext):
Group all STRONG enable/disable grouping STRONG orders (group1)
Group all WEAK enable/disable grouping WEAK orders (group1)
Group all STRONG&WEAK enable/disable grouping STRONG&WEAK orders(group1ext)
Group definition minimal orders in groups1 to close TakeProfit
STRONG TakeProfit for STRONG basket (group1)
WEAK TakeProfit for WEAK basket (group1)
Optimization for backtesting only, sets the same TP for both of the above
STRONG&WEAK TakeProfit for STRONG&WEAK baskets (group1ext)
Add D1 to STRONG&WEAK groups Add D1 orders to calculations
        Group Timeframes (groupN):
Group timeframes set1-set11 grouping groups(-1), groupsN
Group set1-set11 profit per order TP for created groupsN
        Pending settings:
Save/Restore pendings OFF, SaveToFile, InternalArray. save/restore pending orders for overnight spread. on VPS, EA uses an internal array
Save after StopTrading [min] (0 = OFF)
Restore before StartTrading [min] (0 = OFF)
Save/Restore behavior for external pendings: Do Not Touch, Save/Restore As Is, Take Ownership
Delete old Pending distance delete pendings if distance is more than N pips
Open Pending rules1 (if other pending exist): Reject When Pending Exist, Move Existing, Add Even When Pending Exist
Open Pending rules2 (if other buy or sell exist): Reject When Opened Exist, Add If Below Highest/Above Lowest, Add Even When Opened Exist
        AutoEvents (buyers only):
AutoEvents enable/disable, events are downloaded directly from ForexFactory with below settings. events do not work on VPS
Timeframe timeframe to trade
Distance place pending orders with N pips distance
Expiration[s] expiration is coded, max 23m:59s converted to seconds
Before[s] place pending orders N seconds before, max 23m:59s converted to seconds
        Manage settings:
Coma separated list excluded baskets here you can disable baskets. disabling more than two does not make sense. exaple:CHF,JPY
EA suffix usefull for multiple instances, max 5letters
External EA OrderComment() part of the text is enough to recognize
Manage mode Main, External, Main&External
External pendings delete behavior DoNotTouch: if true and Manage Mode is External or Main&External EA will not delete pending orders from external EA
External ChartEvents receiver enable/disable receiving CustomChartEvents to close or open orders from other EA or indicator
        Notification/Alerts/Logs:        there is no need to describe
Send heartbeat every N hours (0 disable), sends a push notification “Alive and Kicking” every N hours
        Graphics settings:        there is no need to describe, fonts: Arial Narrow, Arial Nova, Bahnschrift (check if you have it installed)

10. Indicator for analysis:      https://www.mql5.com/en/code/65634

11. External indicator with prohibited import dll (you need it for some features):

#property copyright     "https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/Nash Equilibrium"
#property link          "https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154150"
#property description   "NashEquilibrium ChartEvents"
#property version       "1.00"
#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window

#import "user32.dll"
   int GetParent(int hWnd);
   int SetWindowPos(int hWnd,int hWndInsertAfter ,int X,int Y,int cx,int cy,int uFlags);
   int MoveWindow(int hWnd,int X,int Y,int nWidth,int nHeight,int bRepaint);
#import
#import "shell32.dll"
   int ShellExecuteW (int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd);
#import
//----------
int OnInit(void)  {
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//----------
void OnDeinit(const int reason) {
}
//----------
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[]) {
   return(rates_total);
}
//----------
void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) {  int customEventID,parent;
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) {//Print(lparam," | ",dparam," | "sparam);
      customEventID = id - CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM;
      switch(customEventID) {
         case 1: parent = GetParent((int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE));         SetWindowPos(parent,0,0,0,(int)lparam,(int)dparam,0x0002); break; //GUI ON
         case 2: parent = GetParent((int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE));         SetWindowPos(parent,0,0,0,(int)lparam,(int)dparam,0x0002); break; //GUI OFF
         case 3: ShellExecuteW(NULL, "open", "explorer",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH)+"\\MQL4\\Files\\"+sparam, NULL, 1);     break;
         case 4: ShellExecuteW(NULL, "open", "notepad", TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH)+"\\MQL4\\Files\\"+sparam, NULL, 1);     break;
         default: break;
      }
      if(customEventID>=11 && customEventID<40) {
         int Width = 282,Height = 363;
         long chartID = lparam;
         parent = GetParent((int)ChartGetInteger(chartID,CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE));
         int _X = (int)ObjectGetString(chartID,"X",OBJPROP_TEXT);
         int _Y = (int)ObjectGetString(chartID,"Y",OBJPROP_TEXT);
         MoveWindow(parent,_X,_Y,Width,Height,true);
      }
      else if(customEventID==100) {
         Print(sparam);
         //Your commands
      }
   }
}

12. At the end

Finally, if you have read this far, I would be very grateful for any suggestions for improvements. I can also add additional entry signals (they must work on all timeframes and symbols). MACD divergence I will add and inform.
Produtos recomendados
Gold Invertio scalping
Mose' Panizza
Experts
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! Gold Invertio Scalp – Next-Generation XAUUSD Scalping EA Gold Invertio Scalp is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand a professional, precise, and uncompromising approach to algorithmic trading on XAUUSD. This fully automated system is built to operate on the M1 timeframe , using advanced breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and intelligent risk management – without martingale, grid, or averaging strategies that put capital a
Aurus Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"Aurus Gold" is a program that can automatically analyze and trade on the foreign exchange market (Forex) without human intervention. This innovative tool for decisions about buying or selling currency pairs. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The main task of Aurus Gold is to maximize profits and minimize risks for investors. It is able to work around the clock, based on predetermined parameters and trading rules. The main benefits
The Gold Titan
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process. Key Features: • Optimized for XAU/USD Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair. • Combined Market Analysis Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
MT4 Time Based Auto Close System
Xin You Lin
Utilitários
MT4 Time-Based Auto Close System EA ​ is an intelligent time-algorithm-based automated order management trading tool. Utilizing a high-tech decision-making engine, it automatically executes precise closing operations when preset holding periods expire, designed to help traders maintain strict trading discipline and avoid emotional interference   . Core Closing Modes The five core closing modes you mentioned form the cornerstone of this EA's strategic logic, allowing flexible configuration base
Basket Recovery System
Samuel Akinbowale
Utilitários
Basket Recovery System : is useful for trading multiple pair on a single account, single chart. Functions Of this Ea with a simple click on a button in any Symbol row, this Utilities will, Open new Order, Set Lot, Close Order, Reverse Order, Add new Symbol, Delete Symbol, with a simple click on a Navigation Button, this Utilities will, Select all Symbol Available on Broker, ReSet Symbol Lots, Close all Order, Set Low Risk for all Symbol, Remove all Pair with spread above 2two.
FREE
News Scalping Executor Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilitários
News Scalping Executor is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you sho
TSO Loss Management
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Allow
Semi Auto Recovery Zone
Sirinya Pakkaman
5 (1)
Utilitários
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 3. Use
NewsCatcher Pro
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.71 (14)
Experts
NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
News Scalping Executor for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Experts
News Scalping Executor is an advisor which helps to trade news with high impact and huge volatility. This advisor helps to create two opposite orders with risk management. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. To be profitable with this type of trading you should choose the most volatile types of news such as: GDP, CPI, Unemployment Claims, Interest
C eight five
Steve Zoeger
Experts
This is an fully automated Forex EA  Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency Pairs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. Be aware that using a different Broker can result in different results . I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
Sharp Price Movements EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on sharp price movements; it can apply open position locking and pyramiding. Virtual stops are used (take profit, trailing stop), to limit losses, order locking and stop loss are used in% of balance. At the same time, several dozens of orders can be opened and the advisor will need free funds to exit the locks and close all positions for total profit, this should be taken into account when choosing the number of instruments for trading. The work of the adviser does not
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Define automaticamente níveis exactos de TP e SL em qualquer ordem ️ Funciona com todos os pares e EAs, com filtro por símbolo ou magic number Este Expert Advisor permite-te definir níveis exactos de Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) usando valores de preço directos (ex: 1.12345 no EURUSD). Sem pips ou pontos — apenas gestão precisa de ordens com opção de aplicar a todas ou filtrar por gráfico ou número mágico. Funcionalidades principai
Multicurrency Scalper
Corentin Petitgirard
5 (2)
Experts
Hello everyone, Today I want to share with you a sclaping strategy who can works on many currency pair timeframe M1 . Multicurrency Scalper is not a spread sensitive scalper . Multicurrency Scalper is an expert with a backtest around 67% of winrate . Multicurrency Scalper is very easy to use . Multicurrency Scalper do not use any dangerous strategy . Multicurrency Scalper can work on XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDCAD, EURCHF and many others. This expert is free because results are variab
FREE
Swiss rebound EA
Lorenz Hammer
Experts
Der rebound EA handelt vollautomatisch  Du bekommst hier einen tollen EA mit extra Zubehör, Kostenlos ! Er verwendet keine gefährlichen Strategien wie Martingale oder Gritter usw. Bei diesem EA kannst du vieles nach deinen Wünschen, oder nach meinem Set einstellen. Zusätzlich hat er einen News Filter, er pausiert die trades während der eingestellten Zeit. Zusätzlich erhöht er auf Wunsch die lots Grösse automatisch. Der Backtest und die trades wurden mit Fusion Markets gemacht Hebel 1:500 Zer
FREE
BreakthroughEA
Li Peng Fang
Experts
This EA is a breakthrough EA. When the monitoring market changes rapidly, fluctuates rapidly in one direction, and exceeds the set threshold, the EA will quickly place an order and quickly adopt a mobile stop loss strategy to complete capital preservation and profitability. Advantages of this EA: 1. The transaction is very fast to the closing of the position, and it is never procrastinated. 2. After the transaction, the accuracy rate is very high. 3. Place an order with compound interest, and th
Grid Under Control
Hassane Zibara
Experts
grid under control is an EA that opens an orders buy or sell or both, if the market moves an adverse move the EA will open new trade if the first trade is to buy the EA will open buy or if the first trade is to sell the EA will open sell after trade step as you insert in parameters take a look for the pictures and controller the EA is very simple and easy to use try it for free.
Spd EA
David Binka Kumatse
Experts
THE PRODUCT This Spd Expert is an EA to be used on multiple chosen pairs simultaneously. Every order has a TP and an SL, so there is nothing to fear. You just have to be patient as EA trades to grow your account. After purchasing the EA, you can also message me for my optimized settings.    Recommended TimeFrame is 1H TRADE PLAN Consider a recommended minimum starting capital of $100 and an initial lotsize of 0.01 yielding a minimum profit of $20 over 12 months of trading on a single pair. Then
SemiEA Martingale Dollar
Tan Chee Ho
5 (1)
Experts
Semi Martingale EA EA features: - EA helps to open recovery trades after the first trade placed by the trader. - This EA works well with other EA. - Trader is allow to open first trade based on his analysis, which increase the chances of closing the trades with Take Profit. - EA has fake take profit setting to confuse broker. - EA has trailing stoploss function, allow trader to maximize profit. - EA open recovery trade only at the opening of new candle if criteria are met. - Take Profit can be
Winter
Ivan Akimov
Experts
Принцип работы советника основан на открытии сделок при получении сигнала от своих индикаторов. Закрытие происходит при поступлении противоположного сигнала. Настройки упрощены до минимума, можно выставить только рабочий лот. Советник настроен на работу на паре EUR/USD, таймфреймы  M5, M15, M30, H1 Советник не  использует в торговле, мартингейл и усреднение. Мониторинг советника   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/795297
Breaking News
David Zouein
3.67 (3)
Experts
Breaking News Expert Advisor is a state-of-the-art news trading system. The EA analyzes the market during the most critical news announcement periods and determines the entry levels based on the finding of price fluctuations during that periods. The direction of the trade is determined by the EA's clever adaptive system. The unique clever way the EA auto-manages your trades cuts drawdowns to the minimum enabling you to start with a low balance like $50. The EA has a minimum set of inputs for sim
Project IG MT4
Ruslan Pishun
1.78 (9)
Experts
The EA is not a scalper. The EA uses a strategy based on the breakdown of local support and resistance levels, also uses the reverse and rebound from support and resistance levels.  The EA is based on the original author's strategy. Real monitoring:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql Detailed description of the strategy here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 This is a link for general discussion of the EA:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 Hidden Take profit,
EA Excess
Svyatoslav Kucher
Experts
EA Excess  - автоматический советник использующий в качестве сигнала для входа сравнение волатильности нескольких периодов, и при определенном превышении ее значения открывает сделки, если дополнительные фильтры активированы и также находятся на нужных значениях. Советник имеет возможность настройки торговли в определенное время, и дополнительную возможность увеличения лотности ордера, или серии ордеров после убытков. ВАЖНО:  обратите внимание на параметры GMT! Для того, чтобы получить корректны
Prop Challenge EA
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST AND USE FOR VALUES.   THE EA STOPS WHEN THE DRAWDOWN OR PROFIT TARGET IS REACHED ON A CLOSED TRADE Prop Challenge Expert is a high-performance trading system designed specifically for proprietary trading. It’s engineered to maximize profits while adhering to strict risk management rules. Key Features: Dynamic Trade Management: Utilizes Average True Range (ATR) to set adaptive stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels, ensuring trades are optimized for market conditions. Pr
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
ImpulsVolume
IGOR KIRIANEN
Experts
This EA trades both with a stop loss, so it can trade without it, with an increase in the lot (martingale) and without an increase in the lot (without a martingale). The advisor trades in the continuation of the impulse. It has a number of filtering indicators. This Expert Advisor is not afraid of large spreads (there is protection), it also has protection from the maximum lot and has trading from the percentage of the deposit. There are two types of Martingale (by adding from the original lot,
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Experts
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
O       Opening Range Breakout Master   é um sistema de negociação algorítmica profissional projetado para capitalizar conceitos de negociação institucional, como       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) e estratégias baseadas em liquidez   . Este consultor especialista automatiza a detecção e execução de       rompimentos de intervalo de abertura (ORB)       nas principais sessões globais de Forex, incluindo       Londres, Nova York, Tóquio e Midnight Killzones   , permitindo
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
Forjado a partir da perda. Aperfeiçoado com dor. Lançado com propósito. ️ ESTRUTURA. NÃO ESPECULAÇÃO. O Three Little Birds EA não é apenas mais um robô de negociação. É um motor forjado em batalha, criado ao longo de anos de fracassos reais e projetado para uma missão:   proteger, recuperar e aumentar seu patrimônio — quando o mercado se torna cruel. Ele combina   três estratégias poderosas   em perfeita sincronia: Grade de Perdas com Martingale   : absorve perdas e constrói em dir
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
GridSync Pro       é um       EA de negociação de grade sofisticada       projetado para       MetaTrader 4       que combina       execução totalmente automatizada       com       flexibilidade de negociação manual   . Isto       EA de rede inteligente       implementa um       estratégia de grade avançada e não martingale       com       controles precisos de gerenciamento de risco   , incluindo       metas de lucro diário, limites de perdas e trailing stops       para proteger o capital duran
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
Experts
MATrader QuickScalper – Scalping de precisão com o núcleo MATrader MATrader QuickScalper é um Expert Advisor de scalping da Marc Albrecht Trading, criado como uma estratégia independente ao lado do conhecido MATrader AI. Enquanto o MATrader AI foca em lógica adaptativa de ciclos e movimentos maiores do mercado, o MATrader QuickScalper foi projetado para execução rápida, operações curtas e entradas limpas de scalping . Este EA carrega o nome MATrader porque foi construído com a mesma filosofia
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
TCUSD GRID EA é um programa automatizado projetado para usar a estratégia de negociação em grade BTCUSD GRID EA é altamente útil tanto para iniciantes quanto para traders experientes.   Embora existam outros tipos de bots de negociação que você pode usar, a natureza lógica da estratégia de negociação em grade torna mais fácil para os bots de negociação em grade criptográfica realizarem negociações automatizadas sem problemas.   BTCUSD GRID EA é a melhor plataforma geral para usar se você deseja
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Perfect Smart Scalper
Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
5 (2)
Experts
We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source. Live Monitoring Accounts Contact me on messages After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group. Also  You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30. Instructions: Use Default Setting On Those Pairs(Change only the risk type depending on Each pai
GOLD Max MT4
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Mais do autor
Short Trend Reversal
Tomasz Adrian Bialous
Experts
This EA is a part of my other EA Nash Equilibrium . If you activate this EA on a chart created from Nash Equilibrium, orders can be managed by Nash Equilibrium with Manage mode (External or Main&External). EAs are compatible. With this EA you can build a good profitable system. The EA was created to test signals for the Nash Equilibrium EA, but when I saw the backtest results, I thought I would add a few lines and put it on the market. After adding over 1000 lines of code, here it is. It works o
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário