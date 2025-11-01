Nash Equilibrium

I am pleased to present to you a powerful EA, and everything about this EA is HUGE: profit, drawdown, number of orders, deposit.

1. How it was created:

EA was created when, after writing EA for manual basket trading, I was looking for an idea to automate it. Then I watched the movie “A Beautiful Mind” again and was inspired by the following scene. To understand how the machine works, you just need to understand what John Nash is talking about in following scene:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJS7Igvk6ZM

“ THE BEST RESULT WOULD COME FROM EVERYONE IN THE GROUP DOING WHAT'S BEST FOR HIMSELF AND THE GROUP ” , that's how EA works.

I will explain grouping below. That is why buy and sell signals are not the most important thing. It is enough for them to be potentially profitable. What is important is managing groups (baskets and baskets in groups).

2. Minimum requirements:



Minimum deposit: $5,000 for 1:500 leverage, $25,000 for 1:100 (the account must be able to handle a large number of positions; the EA will handle any number)

Maximum ping: 50 ms (30 ms is better than enough), small delays during closing work in favor of EA

Working time: 24 hours/5 days

EA has not been tested on VPS (I don't use it, and you don't need it yet, first learn EA)

Without meeting these conditions, it is a waste of your time and money.

3. Why cheap rent:



I set EA rent at a very low price for 6 months because it is not possible to perform backtests for all symbols in MT4. The only thing you can do is some optimization for take profit on one symbol (for reference), because everything is calculated for 28 currency pairs x 5 timeframes in real time anyway.

The EA rent is time-limited, and my suggestion is as follows: a) 2-3 months of learning and understanding, b) 3 months of real account, c) earn and buy. Your path to success. You just need to understand how it works and what the risks are and it is high.

4. Generating your own parameters:

The EA has the same SAFE, MODERATE, and AGGRESSIVE parameters encoded as in the following EA: Short Trend Reversal

Using this EA, you can generate your own signal parameters (this EA was created for this purpose) and enter them into the ‘ReadFromFile.txt’ file. The file will be created when you enable the Activity:ReadFromFile option for the first time on any timeframe. This function has not been tested on VPS (I don't use it, and you don't need it yet, first learn EA).

5. EA as a manager:



Additionally, EA can work as an independent manager for your EA or supplement it. You need to apply logic for OrderMagicNumber(). Details can be found in the EA directory in the ‘ReserveMagic.txt’ file, which will be created after launching EA.

6. GUI, CLI:



GUI resolution made for FullHD (1920x1080), I have no plans for 4k (if you buy, ask by PM), the GUI engine is my own creation.

You can see the clickables by typing in the command-line: show demo.

You can see the list of CLI by clicking ‘i’ on the top bar of the GUI. the list of commands is quite long and described in EA, so there is no need to describe everything here. If you have seen the GUI, are reading this now, and would like to have one for yourself, we can work something out on a freelance basis (I will not give you the source code, but I can write .ex4).

7. Events reading:

EA has the ability to send pending orders a few seconds before macroeconomic data readings and delete them after the reading. Data is downloaded from ForexFactory (HIGH IMPACT) automatically and in local mode uses a *.txt file. This functionality is only available to buyers; it is blocked in the rent version. In the rental version, pending orders for readings can be sent manually. You can see the commands by clicking ‘i’ on the top GUI bar. When the VPS option is enabled, the file is ignored and everything happens inside the EA.

8. Modes (group description):



each buy/sell signal generates 4 players

example: EURUSD sell signal

dual: (4 orders) (higher risk, greater DD movements, greater profit)

EA sends two SELL orders and recognizes them as: WEAK EUR and STRONG USD

+ 2 x opposite pending BUY STOP: STRONG EUR and WEAK USD

single: (2 orders) (lower risk, smaller DD movements, smaller profit)

EA sends one SELL order but recognizes it as: WEAK EUR or STRONG USD

+ 1 x opposite pending BUY STOP: STRONG EUR or WEAK USD

The following groups are created from the above example:

group(-1): or groupM15,groupM30,... ‘Group Mxx orders (all orders)’ (I call it clearing the table)

- groups all orders regardless of direction, simple (sum of orders) * (Group Mxx profit per order)

- rarely reaches TakeProfit but it depends on the TakeProfit set for TF (difference: Mxx Profit per order and Group Mxx orders) (averaging mode has a big impact, but it is very risky) group0: (per timeframe, main group)

- STRONG OR WEAK on each timeframe has its own TakeProfit and these are entered all the time: Mxx Profit per order

group1:

- (STRONG, WEAK for all orders) is created from group0 (per timeframe) and has its own TakeProfit but has additional execution conditions (group definition and orders are for more than 1 timeframe)

group1ext:

- groups the two above STRONG&WEAK, with similar conditions, and one of group1 cannot be empty (also depends on group definition and the difference between TP group1 and group1ext) (table clearing)



groupN: (table clearing):

- I have never seen TP execution (left side of the GUI) you can combine and display groups (-1) in any configuration.

As you can read above, you can only choose the appropriate TakeProfit. Without backtesting on all symbols, it is impossible to set this with 100% certainty (don't forget what D. Trump did in 2025, it is impossible to generate perfect settings).

8. Settings:

settings affecting risk:

- Initial Lots,

- Averaging Method,

- Averaging steps,

- TF activity,

- Pending rules1,

- Pending rules2

Enable GUI GUI ON/OFF GUI 3D 3D ON/OFF Start (Broker Time)

Start trading

Stop (Broker Time)

Stop trading

BrokerOffset

(remember saving time change) difference between local and broker time (it is safer to set it manually)

Initial Lots

do not change if you have previously enabled averaging and have open orders

Pending Lots

Initial Lots, Same as previous opened order Averaging Method

NONE, simple: Initial Lots*(cnt+1), fibo: Initial Lots*cnt*fiboN

Averaging steps

max 7

Enable Factor

for calculations after switch from averaging

Manual limits

noLimits, byTotalOrders, byMarginLvL, byTotalAndMargin, byTotalOrMargin

EA working mode

DualMode, SingleMode (description above)

Run on MetaTrader VPS

Before sending the EA to the VPS, switch it to enabled. This disables all Windows alerts and update the NashEquilibriumVPS.bin file needed for the EA

Disable order distance limits

disabling distance limits for new orders, 3rd signal parameter

Timeframe settings (trading signals):



Enable TF

enabling TF trading TF=(M15, M30, H1, H4, D1)

TF base MagicNumber

min 3digits, different for each TF

M15 Profit per order

group0, (0 disabling)

Group M15 orders

group(-1), all orders

Group M15 Profit per order

group(-1) profit per order

TF activity

Safe, Moderate, Aggressive, ReadFromFile (read description above)

Group Baskets (group1, group1ext):



Group all STRONG

enable/disable grouping STRONG orders (group1)

Group all WEAK

enable/disable grouping WEAK orders (group1)

Group all STRONG&WEAK

enable/disable grouping STRONG&WEAK orders(group1ext)

Group definition

minimal orders in group to close TakeProfit

STRONG

TakeProfit for STRONG basket (group1)

WEAK

TakeProfit for WEAK basket (group1)

Optimization

for backtesting only, sets the same TP for both of the above

STRONG&WEAK

TakeProfit for STRONG&WEAK baskets (group1ext)

Add D1 to STRONG & WEAK groups

Add D1 orders to calculations

Group Timeframes (groupN):



Group timeframes set1-set11

grouping groups(-1), groupsN

Group set1-set11 profit per order

TP for created groupsN

Pending settings:



Save/Restore pendings

OFF, SaveToFile, InternalArray. save/restore pending orders for overnight spread. if VPS mode is enabled, EA uses an internal array Save after StopTrading

[min] (0 = OFF)

Restore before StartTrading

[min] (0 = OFF)

Save/Restore behavior

for external pendings: Do Not Touch, Save/Restore As Is, Take Ownership Delete old Pending distance

delete pendings if distance is more than N pips Open Pending rules1

(if other pending exist): Reject When Pending Exist, Move Existing, Add Even When Pending Exist Open Pending rules2

(if other buy or sell exist): Reject When Opened Exist, Add If Below Highest/Above Lowest, Add Even When Opened Exist AutoEvents settings (buyers only):



AutoEvents

enable/disable, if VPS enabled file with events is omitted, and events are downloaded directly from ForexFactory with below settings Timeframe

timeframe to trade Distance

place pending orders with N distance

Expiration[s]

expiration is coded, max 23m:59s converted to seconds Before[s]

place pending orders N seconds before Manage settings:



Coma separated list excluded baskets

here you can disable baskets. disabling more than two does not make sense. exaple:CHF,JPY EA suffix

usefull for multiple instances, max 5letters External EA OrderComment()

part of the text is enough to recognize

Manage mode

Main, External, merge Main and External External pendings delete behavior

DoNotTouch: if true and Manage Mode is External or Main&External EA will not delete pending orders from external EA Notification/Alerts/Logs settings:



TakeProfit notifications/ alerts

enable/disable push notifications and window alerts for TakeProfits Pending notifications/ alerts

enable/disable push notifications and window alerts for delete/activation pending orders

Event notifications/ alerts

enable/disable push notifications and window alerts for event trading

Daily raport notifications

sends a push notifications with daily and current month profit

Daily/Monthly raport to file

saves to file daily and monthly profits

Open trades/ Pending trades log lvl

verbose/info/silent Send heartbeat every N hours

(0 disable), sends a push notification “Alive and Kicking” every N hours Graphics settings:



0,1 (setup for two HullHD monitors)

set 0 if you have only 1 monitor ChartsTradeLevel

show/hide trade levels Windows scale

Auto recognize and scale fonts or adjust the size Title,Detailed,Pends,Totals,Raport font

font family used: Arial Narrow, Arial Nova, Bahnschrift (check if you have it installed) EA background color



EA foreground color



GUI sleep after [min]

turn off GUI after [min]

9. External indicator with prohibited import dll (you need it for some features):

#property copyright https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/Nash Equilibrium" #property link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154150" #property description "NashEquilibrium ChartEvents

" #property description "Created for NashEquilibrium EA, because external DLL imports are prohibited in Market" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window #import "user32.dll" int GetParent( int hWnd); int SetWindowPos( int hWnd, int hWndInsertAfter , int X, int Y, int cx, int cy, int uFlags); int MoveWindow( int hWnd, int X, int Y, int nWidth, int nHeight, int bRepaint); #import #import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW ( int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd); #import int OnInit ( void ) { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) {} int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int customEventID,parent; if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { customEventID = id - CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; switch (customEventID) { case 1 : parent = GetParent(( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); SetWindowPos(parent, 0 , 0 , 0 ,( int )lparam,( int )dparam, 0x0002 ); break ; case 2 : parent = GetParent(( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); SetWindowPos(parent, 0 , 0 , 0 ,( int )lparam,( int )dparam, 0x0002 ); break ; case 3 : ShellExecuteW( NULL , "open" , "explorer" , TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_DATA_PATH )+ "\\MQL4\\Files\\" +sparam, NULL , 1 ); break ; case 4 : ShellExecuteW( NULL , "open" , "notepad" , TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_DATA_PATH )+ "\\MQL4\\Files\\" +sparam, NULL , 1 ); break ; default : break ; } if (customEventID>= 11 && customEventID< 40 ) { int Width = 282 ,Height = 363 ; long chartID = ( long )(sparam); parent = GetParent(( int ) ChartGetInteger (chartID, CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); int _X = ( int ) ObjectGetString (chartID, "X" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); int _Y = ( int ) ObjectGetString (chartID, "Y" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); MoveWindow(parent,_X,_Y,Width,Height, true ); } else if (customEventID== 100 ) { string editedObjectName = sparam; string read_cmd = ObjectGetString ( 0 ,editedObjectName, OBJPROP_TEXT ); } } }



































































