GCM GOLD EA (Gold Capture Mining) is a modern algorithm developed specifically for the XAUUSD pair, focusing not on outdated indicators that fail in ever-changing market conditions, but on real mathematical models that prioritize consistency and logic. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines deep market dynamics with advanced trading algorithms to offer a realistic and sustainable trading approach.

By leveraging mathematical structures, GCM GOLD EA minimizes human errors and maximizes execution speed. Operating exclusively on the M5 and M15 timeframes, it captures ideal opportunities in the volatile gold market—making it accessible for both beginners and professional traders.

Gold Capture Mining EA places pending orders by analyzing high-volume zones and algorithmic support/resistance levels, then executes precise and rapid trades.

Important Note: All backtests shown are based on real tick data from live accounts. No demo data has been used, as demo accounts can produce misleading results due to unstable tick flow. For accurate testing, we strongly recommend using a real account.

  • Gold-Focused Strategy: Custom-built for XAUUSD to align with its volatile behavior.
  • Mathematical Algorithm: Executes trades with speed and precision while reducing human error.
  • Consistent Trading: Opens trades almost daily. On low-volume days, pending orders may expire to avoid market manipulation.
  • Dynamic Lot Management: Automatically adjusts the position size according to the balance.
  • Sustainable Design: Focuses on long-term success—not overly aggressive, but balanced.
  • Beginner Friendly: Easy to use with no need for complex settings.
  • Smart Time Filter: Avoids trading during unstable hours and focuses only on optimal structures.

 

 
 INSTRUMENT DETAILS

  • Symbol:XAUUSD,GOLD,XAUUSDm,GOLDm,XAUUSD.r,XAUUSD+,XAUUSD.cy,XAUUSD.lmx,GOLD#  
  • Timeframes: Only M15

 
 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS

  • Account Type: Hedging
  • Spread: Low spread brokers required
  • Minimum Deposit: $500

 

Key Features:

  • Strategy: Mathematical Algotrading + Dynamic Scalping + Time Filter
  • Trade Type: Fully Automated | Includes Stop Loss & Take Profit & Recovey
  • Execution Filter: Avoids high-volatility periods using a built-in time filter
  • Risk Management: Auto lot adjustment (True or False)
  • Auto Setup: Works instantly with default settings; simply enter your balance and lot size

 Recommended Setup:

  • Brokers: IC Markets (Raw, ECN type with low spread & fast execution)
  • VPS: Strongly recommended, especially with low latency for best performance


* If you have any questions or need a setup file, please contact us with DM. We are here for you!












Khanh Toan Le
689
Khanh Toan Le 2025.08.08 02:35 
 

Low profit compared to risk. Just one SL hit and you will lose a lot. This happened on July 30.

Check his live signal carefully. Maximum drawdown: 87.6%. Why? Check the trading history and you will get the answer. On July 30, all positions of that day should have been stopped out at SL. However, he manually removed SL and added another $1000 to cover the loss. This is not what we expect from an EA.

Ali Eren Ak
423
Resposta do desenvolvedor Ali Eren Ak 2025.08.10 17:18
Description quality and completeness: I don't think there's anything missing here, but thank you. Reliability and usability: You can follow live signals. User support: I'd like to know when you can't get support. In short, giving 1 out of three different ratings is nothing but a disservice to EA. You may reconsider your assessment in the future. Thank you. (Comment date : 2025.08.08) If you post your feedback separately, rather than as you did before, and include your subsequent evaluations, others will be able to see it. The balance has been increased because the current live signal values are set to high risk. The balance has been added to lower risk. Afterwards, -1000 USD has already been withdrawn, and the high risk level continues. The SL points value has been extended, and I've warned everyone who uses the EA and contacts me about this. I'm sorry for your unrealistic assessment of an EA you bought at a reasonable price. Time will tell the winner. Whether you use it or not is still your choice. I just ask that you be more honest and honorable. I don't have fake backtests or deleted and republished live signals like other EAs. Despite all these situations, thank you. (Comment date : 2025.10.08)
Lamax888
112
Lamax888 2025.07.26 18:22 
 

I purchased the EA two weeks ago and it's working well so far, although it doesn't always close trades in the best possible way, but it's always profitable, as in the back tests. On two occasions, while sitting in front of my computer, I manually closed two accounts, while the EA automatically closed two others. I'm not denying that the profits were higher in the two manually closed accounts. I'll update my feedback in the coming weeks.

Ali Eren Ak
423
Resposta do desenvolvedor Ali Eren Ak 2025.07.30 07:47
Thanks for your review. I am always here for help and support.
Mathilda Mathilda
41
Mathilda Mathilda 2025.07.02 08:51 
 

just buy it

Ali Eren Ak
423
Resposta do desenvolvedor Ali Eren Ak 2025.07.30 07:47
Thanks for your review. I am always here for help and support.
moakpinar
19
moakpinar 2025.05.27 18:40 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Ali Eren Ak
423
Resposta do desenvolvedor Ali Eren Ak 2025.05.28 12:46
Thanks for your review.
BrookeMiller
25
BrookeMiller 2025.05.23 06:29 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Ali Eren Ak
423
Resposta do desenvolvedor Ali Eren Ak 2025.05.24 08:12
Thanks for your review. I am always here for help and support.
