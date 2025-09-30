시세섹션
BSMC: Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF

33.16 USD 0.07 (0.21%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BSMC 환율이 오늘 -0.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 33.05이고 고가는 33.17이었습니다.

Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is BSMC stock price today?

Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 33.16 today. It trades within -0.21%, yesterday's close was 33.23, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of BSMC shows these updates.

Does Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?

Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 33.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.59% and USD. View the chart live to track BSMC movements.

How to buy BSMC stock?

You can buy Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 33.16. Orders are usually placed near 33.16 or 33.46, while 14 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow BSMC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BSMC stock?

Investing in Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.89 - 34.75 and current price 33.16. Many compare -0.09% and 12.90% before placing orders at 33.16 or 33.46. Explore the BSMC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF in the past year was 34.75. Within 25.89 - 34.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF (BSMC) over the year was 25.89. Comparing it with the current 33.16 and 25.89 - 34.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSMC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BSMC stock split?

Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.23, and 6.59% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
33.05 33.17
년간 변동
25.89 34.75
이전 종가
33.23
시가
33.08
Bid
33.16
Ask
33.46
저가
33.05
고가
33.17
볼륨
14
일일 변동
-0.21%
월 변동
-0.09%
6개월 변동
12.90%
년간 변동율
6.59%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4