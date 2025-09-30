- Overview
BSMC: Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF
BSMC exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.07 and at a high of 33.23.
Follow Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BSMC stock price today?
Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 33.21 today. It trades within 0.15%, yesterday's close was 33.16, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of BSMC shows these updates.
Does Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 33.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.75% and USD. View the chart live to track BSMC movements.
How to buy BSMC stock?
You can buy Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 33.21. Orders are usually placed near 33.21 or 33.51, while 16 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow BSMC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BSMC stock?
Investing in Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.89 - 34.75 and current price 33.21. Many compare 0.06% and 13.07% before placing orders at 33.21 or 33.51. Explore the BSMC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF in the past year was 34.75. Within 25.89 - 34.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF (BSMC) over the year was 25.89. Comparing it with the current 33.21 and 25.89 - 34.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSMC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BSMC stock split?
Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.16, and 6.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.16
- Open
- 33.13
- Bid
- 33.21
- Ask
- 33.51
- Low
- 33.07
- High
- 33.23
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 0.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.07%
- Year Change
- 6.75%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8