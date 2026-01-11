Signal Days Pro Dashboard
- 지표
- Siyasanga Stephen Mabokela
- 버전: 2.50
- 활성화: 5
Multi-Market Reversal Preparation Scanner for MetaTrader 4
Overview
Signal Days Pro Dashboard is a professional multi-market scanning dashboard designed for reversal-based trading strategies.
The tool does not generate entries and does not automate trading.
Instead, it identifies and organizes high-probability “signal days” that prepare the trader for next-day reversals, session-based execution, and false-break setups at market extremes.
This dashboard is built for discretionary traders who focus on:
-
Context
-
Timing
-
Market structure
-
Session behavior (London / New York)
Core Trading Concept
Markets rarely reverse randomly.
Before major intraday reversals occur, price often prints specific daily structures that signal potential exhaustion, false breaks, or distribution/accumulation.
Signal Days Pro Dashboard is designed to detect those structures automatically, across multiple instruments, and present them in a clear, ranked, decision-support interface.
You prepare today.
You execute tomorrow.
What the Dashboard Scans For
The dashboard continuously scans all enabled symbols and identifies the following daily signal types:
1. FRD / FGD (First Red Day / First Green Day)
-
FRD (First Red Day): First bearish day after an extended bullish move
-
FGD (First Green Day): First bullish day after an extended bearish move
These days often act as distribution or accumulation signals, preparing price for:
-
Next-day continuation failure
-
Session-based reversals
-
Sell-high or buy-low opportunities
2. 3-Day Breakout (3-Day BO)
A 3-Day Breakout identifies a short-term expansion phase.
In this methodology:
-
The breakout day itself is not traded
-
It acts as a signal day
-
The following day is monitored for reversal behavior
This aligns with reversal concepts where expansion is followed by:
-
Stop runs
-
False breaks
-
Mean reversion
3. Inside Day
An Inside Day represents compression and indecision.
In this system:
-
The Inside Day is the signal
-
The next day is monitored for:
-
False breaks
-
Failed range expansion
-
Reversal at session highs/lows
-
4. CIB – Closed In Breakout
CIB (Closed In Breakout) highlights situations where price:
-
Breaks a prior range intraday
-
But closes back inside the breakout range
This behavior frequently signals:
-
Trapped traders
-
Failed continuation
-
Potential reversal conditions
Market Extreme Classification
Each signal is automatically classified by where it forms relative to the market range:
-
HOD – High of Day zone
-
HOW – High of Week zone
-
HCOM – High of Month zone
-
LOD / LOW / LCOM – Equivalent downside zones
This allows traders to quickly identify:
-
Whether a signal occurs at a meaningful extreme
-
Or in the middle of the range (lower quality context)
How Traders Use This Dashboard
This is a preparation tool, not a signal-following tool.
A typical workflow:
-
Dashboard highlights today’s signal days
-
Trader notes the instrument and signal type
-
Next trading day:
-
Trader waits for London or New York session
-
Looks for:
-
False breaks
-
Stop hunts
-
Rejection at prior highs/lows
-
-
-
Entry is taken using the trader’s own execution model
The dashboard answers “WHAT should I watch tomorrow?”
The trader answers “WHEN and HOW do I enter?”
Key Features
-
Multi-symbol dashboard scanner
-
Forex, Indices, and Commodities support
-
Daily signal detection
-
Reversal-focused signal logic
-
Market extreme classification
-
Signal age tracking
-
Strength ranking
-
Clean, non-repainting logic
-
Click-to-open chart navigation
-
Export to CSV
-
Optimized performance
Designed For
This tool is ideal for traders who:
-
Trade reversals, not breakouts
-
Focus on London and New York sessions
-
Use discretionary execution
-
Prefer context over indicators
-
Trade daily bias with intraday entries
-
Monitor multiple markets efficiently
What This Tool Is NOT
To avoid confusion:
-
❌ Not an Expert Advisor
-
❌ No auto-trading
-
❌ No buy/sell arrows
-
❌ No profit guarantees
-
❌ No scalping signals
This is a professional preparation and scanning tool.
Timeframes & Compatibility
-
Signals calculated on Daily timeframe
-
Dashboard can be viewed on any chart timeframe
-
Designed for MetaTrader 4
-
Works on demo and live accounts
Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk.
This tool provides market structure information only and does not constitute financial advice.
All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.
Summary
Signal Days Pro Dashboard helps traders:
-
Identify high-probability reversal environments
-
Avoid random trading
-
Focus on the best instruments each day
-
Trade with structure, patience, and preparation
If your trading approach is based on waiting for the right day, the right level, and the right session, this dashboard was built for you.