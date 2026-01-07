RABBY: The "Momentum Dislocation" Scanner for XAUUSD





Stop Getting Trapped by M5 Noise. Start Trading the Dislocation.







The first Gold indicator that visualizes "Price Detachment" for high-precision entries.

You don't need another arrow. You need to see the Structure of the move.

If you trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe, you know the feeling: An indicator prints a "Buy" signal. You enter. Two minutes later, the candle wicks down, the signal vanishes, and you are left holding a losing bag.

Most indicators on the market are context-blind. They fire signals based on micro-movements, regardless of whether the move is real momentum or just a "wick hunt" designed to stop you out.

RABBY is different. It is not a blind signal generator. It is a Momentum Dislocation Scanner.

The Logic: Trading the "Institutional Detachment"

Markets move in two states: Equilibrium (Noise) and Dislocation (Trend).

Most traders lose money because they trade the Equilibrium—the chop where banks accumulate positions.

RABBY uses a proprietary "Body-Lock" algorithm to detect when the market physically detaches from its fair value zone. It ignores the wicks. It ignores the noise. It waits for the Candle Body to forcefully break free.

No Guesswork.

No "Lagging" Crossovers.

Just Pure Dislocation.

What You See Is What You Trade

We stripped away the dashboards, the tables, and the confusion. Your chart remains clean, giving you only the data you need to execute.

1. The Entry (The Dislocation Bars)

🔵 Blue Vertical Bar (Bullish Dislocation): Paints when the candle body forcefully detaches to the upside. The buyers have taken full control.

🟡 Yellow Vertical Bar (Bearish Dislocation): Paints when the candle body forcefully detaches to the downside. The sellers are driving price with genuine momentum.





🔒 The "Close-Confirm" Rule: We value your capital. A bar may flicker while the candle is fighting (this is normal). You only pull the trigger when the candle CLOSES. Once the candle closes, the signal is locked. It will never move or disappear from history.





2. The Risk (The Dynamic Bands)

Professional trading isn't about knowing where to enter; it's about knowing where you were wrong.

🟥 Red Band: Your dynamic Bullish Invalidation Level . If you are Long (Blue Bar), this is your visual guide for stop placement.

🟢 Lime Band: Your dynamic Bearish Invalidation Level. If you are Short (Yellow Bar), this is your visual guide for stop placement.





Why RABBY Wins on the M5 Chart

Feature Generic "Arrow" Indicators RABBY Signal Logic Blind Sensitivity (Reacts to wicks) Structure Logic (Reacts to Bodies) Visual Style Cluttered Arrows & Text Clean Vertical Bars Risk Management None (Guesswork) Dynamic SL Bands (Red/Lime) Repainting Signals vanish on wicks Permanent on Candle Close

Institutional Clarity. Retail Price.

Competitors charge $50/month for indicators that leave you confused. "Black Box" institutional suites cost $499+.

Get RABBY today for a single, lifetime price.

Price: $50 (Limited Time Launch Price)

✅ Instant Download

✅ No Monthly Fees

✅ Free Updates

✅ Optimized for XAUUSD M5

Stop trading the noise. Start trading the dislocation.