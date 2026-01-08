Shadow AI Commander Ultimate

Shadow AI Commander Ultimate - Tactical Trading Suite

Concept
"Eliminate Emotion. Execute with Precision. Surgical Profit Extraction."

Shadow AI Commander is not just an indicator; it is your tactical partner on the battlefield.
It acts as a commander, identifying high-probability entry points and, more importantly, strictly defining "Waiting Zones" (Iron Wall Logic) to protect your capital from emotional trading.

Core Philosophy
・Discipline: Never trade without a clear signal.
・Data-Driven: Logic based on volatility (ADX) and trend direction.

・Survival: Avoids "Killing Zones" (choppy ranges) using the Iron Wall Logic.

Key Features

・High-Precision Signals: Non-repainting arrows appear at the close of the candle.

・Tactical Dashboard (Cockpit): Displays Win Rate, Net Pips, and Signal Counts (based on last 1000 bars).
・Iron Wall Status: Shows "STRONG BUY/SELL" or "IRON WALL (WAIT)" based on multi-timeframe analysis.
・Spread Warning: Alerts you when spread is too high to trade.
・Auto TP/SL Lines: Automatically draws Take Profit and Stop Loss lines based on ATR. Visualizes the Risk/Reward ratio instantly.
・Stealth Exit Visualizer: Automatically removes lines when the trend dies (ADX drop), suggesting a manual exit to secure profits.
・Full Alerts: Pop-up, Push Notification (Mobile), and Email.

Parameters
・ InpMAPeriod: Base trend detection period.
・ InpADXPeriod: Volatility strength detection.
・ InpTP_Ratio / InpSL_Ratio: Risk Reward settings (based on ATR).
・ ShowDashboard: Toggle the tactical cockpit on/off.

Recommendation

・Pairs: Major pairs (USDJPY, EURUSD, XAUUSD)

・Timeframe: H1 (Recommended for stability), M15/M30 (For active traders)

Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future results. This tool supports your decision-making but does not guarantee profits. Please manage your risk strictly.

-------------------------------------------------------------


Video Shadow AI Commander Ultimate
