Goldmind AI Pro MT5

🌟 Goldmind AI EA Pro: The Master of XAUUSD 🌟

Goldmind AI EA Pro is a premium automated trading solution built exclusively for the world’s most liquid and exciting asset: GOLD.

Gold is famous for its massive moves and high volatility. While these moves can be dangerous for manual traders, Goldmind EAAI Pro turns that volatility into opportunity. By using an intelligent, adaptive logic, this Expert Advisor stays calm when the market gets wild, searching for the perfect "Goldmind" opportunities while you sleep.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $999

Goldmind AI EA Pro mql5 public channel: CLICK HERE

🛡️ Built for Survival, Optimized for Growth

Trading Gold requires more than just a simple strategy; it requires a defense-first mindset. Goldmind AI Pro doesn't just look for entries; it protects your account with a "Hard Shield" equity guard. If the market becomes too unpredictable, the EA knows exactly when to step back, ensuring your capital is safe to trade another day.

💎 Why Choose Goldmind AI Pro?

  • Pure Gold Focus: Unlike "multi-pair" bots that are jacks-of-all-trades, Goldmind is a specialist. Every line of its logic is tuned to the unique personality of XAUUSD.

  • The "Profit Magnet" Trailing System: Most robots close trades too early. Goldmind features a "Smart Trail" that follows a winning streak, squeezing more profit out of every gold trend before it reverses.

  • Zero Emotion, Total Discipline: Gold never sleeps, and neither does this EA. It removes the fear of "missing out" and the greed of "holding too long," executing a disciplined plan with 100% precision.

  • Simple "Plug & Play" Setup: You don't need to be a coder or a math genius. Just attach the EA to your Gold chart, select your risk level, and let the "Goldmind" do the heavy lifting.

📈 Recommendation for Best Performance

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Only.

  • Account Type: Raw Spread or ECN (to capture the best gold prices).

  • Patience is Key: High-quality setups don't happen every minute. Goldmind is a professional tool designed for consistent, long-term performance.


1. Installation in 30 Seconds

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.

  2. Go to File > Open Data Folder.

  3. Open the MQL5 folder, then open the Experts folder.

  4. Paste the Goldmind_AI_Pro.ex5 file here.

  5. Restart your MT5 or right-click "Expert Advisors" in the Navigator panel and select Refresh.

2. Attaching to the Chart

  • Symbol: Open a chart for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: Set the chart to H1 (1-Hour).

  • Drag & Drop: Drag the EA from your Navigator onto the chart.

  • Vital Step: In the "Common" tab, make sure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

  • The Green Button: Ensure the Algo Trading button at the very top of your MT5 terminal is Green.

3. Understanding Your Dashboard (Settings)

You don’t need to be a math expert. Here is all you need to know about the main "Goldmind" controls:

Feature What it does for you
Initial Lot Size This is your starting power. For a $500 account, we recommend 0.01.
Target Profit The cash amount the EA aims to win before closing the "basket."
Trailing Step Our "Profit Magnet." If you hit your target, the EA will "follow" the price to try and win even more!
Max Drawdown % Your Safety Shield. If the market goes wild and you lose X% of your balance, the EA kills all trades to save your account.


4. The "Goldmind" Rules for Success

  1. Set and Forget: Gold moves fast. Don't close trades manually; let the AI's mathematical "Basket" handle the exits for you.

  2. Start Small: Always run the EA on a Demo Account for the first 48 hours to see how it "breathes" with the Gold price.

  3. Low Spread is Best: For the best results, use an ECN or Raw Spread account. Gold trading is all about precision!

