Footprint MT5

Footprint charts in MetaTrader 5 (MT5) provide traders with a detailed view of market activity, allowing for better analysis of price movements and trading decisions.
What is a Footprint Chart?
A footprint chart is a specialized visualization tool that displays market data beyond traditional candlestick or bar charts. It reveals how volume was distributed at each price level within a specific time frame, often segmented by bid and ask activity. This level of detail helps traders understand the underlying market dynamics, such as whether aggressive buying or selling is occurring. 
The Forex Geek
Key Features of Footprint Charts in MT5
Order Flow Analysis: Footprint charts allow traders to analyze order flow, providing insights into market pressure from buyers and sellers. This transparency is particularly useful in highly liquid markets like forex and commodities. 
1
Volume Distribution: The charts display the volume traded at each price level, helping traders identify areas of accumulation or distribution. This can inform decisions about potential support and resistance levels. 
2
Custom Indicators: While MT5 does not natively include footprint charts, various plugins and custom indicators, such as those from ClusterDelta, can be integrated into the platform. These tools enhance the trading experience by providing advanced market intelligence. 
2
User-Friendly Interface: Many footprint indicators come with intuitive interfaces that allow traders to customize settings easily, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. 
2


3 Sources
Benefits of Using Footprint Charts
Enhanced Decision Making: By visualizing market activity in detail, traders can make more informed decisions based on real-time data rather than relying solely on price movements. 
2
Identifying Market Trends: Footprint charts can help traders spot trends and reversals by analyzing the volume and order flow at specific price levels. 
1
Improved Risk Management: Understanding where significant buying or selling occurs can aid in setting stop-loss orders and managing risk more effectively. 
1

In summary, footprint charts in MT5 are powerful tools that provide traders with deeper insights into market dynamics, helping them make better trading decisions based on comprehensive volume analysis.
추천 제품
Future Function RX322
Pavle Grkovic
지표
About indicator > The indicator is a function based on one value (open/high prices up to now) and then it is a mathematical representation of the whole function that is totally independent from any else values. So, if you ask yourself will the future be as it is on the graph... I can tell you - as it was the same as the trading function up to the moment "now"... In conclusion, the point of the indicator is  to try to show the future of the trading function into eternity. The graphic is sometime
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure MT5
Barend Paul Stander
4.47 (17)
지표
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
Mogalef Bands MT5
Victor Tengo Quiles
지표
Mogalef 밴드 — 동적 레인지 구조 & 목표 구간 (MT5) Mogalef 밴드는 시장을   단계적으로 이동하는 동적 레인지 로 모델링하는 시각적 구조 지표입니다. 단발성 “신호”에 의존하지 않고, 다음을 위한 컨텍스트 레벨을 제공합니다. 가격이 현재 어디에서 “작업(소화)” 중인지 파악(운용 구간), 잠재적인 확장 구간(목표) 확인, 과도하게 따라붙지 않는 안정적인 업데이트(관성)로 노이즈 필터링. 반복 가능한 의사결정을 위해 명확한 레벨이 필요한 재량 트레이더(컨텍스트 기반 진입, 구조 기반 관리, 확률 구간 청산)에 적합합니다. 차트에서 보이는 것 각 국면의 가격 행동을 프레이밍하는 밴드를 표시합니다. 중앙 구간(운용 균형):   시장이 자주 “작업”하고 횡보/정리하는 영역 외곽 밴드(극단):   움직임이 더 “늘어난” 구간으로, 반응/정지/마지막 확장 등이 더 자주 나타나는 영역 중간 밴드(±1x):   추세 지속, 되돌림, 관리에 사용하는 중간 레벨 중요:   모든 꼬
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Experts
Explosive Breakout Hunter 는 강력한 브레이크아웃을 포착하여 수익을 극대화하는 것을 목표로 한 EA입니다. 승률은 약 50%이며, 월 몇 번의 진입만 이루어지지만, 양보다 질을 중시합니다. 기회를 차분히 기다리며 꾸준히 큰 수익을 쌓아갑니다. 이 EA로 기대할 수 있는 수익을 백테스트 결과 스크린샷을 통해 확인해 보세요. 또한 무료 데모를 꼭 체험해 보시기 바랍니다. 설치는 매우 간단하며, 설정 변경이 전혀 필요하지 않습니다. 기본 설정만으로도 GMT+2(서머타임 포함) 서버 시간을 사용하는 대부분의 브로커에서 문제없이 작동합니다. 만약 브로커의 서버 시간이 다를 경우, 속성에서 쉽게 조정할 수 있습니다. 필수 조건: 통화쌍:   USDJPY 시간 프레임:   1시간 차트 진입 시간:   동유럽 시간(EET) 기준 오전 7시~정오 권장 조건: 최소 초기 자본: $1,000 레버리지: 최소 1:25(권장 1:100) VPS 사용: 안정적인 24시간 365일 운영을
Buy Sell Swing Indicator
Sahib Ul Ahsan
지표
Swing Master Auto Pro – Adaptive Swing High/Low Detector Turn Market Swings Into Smart Entries! No more manual tuning — Swing Master Auto Pro automatically adjusts its sensitivity based on your timeframe . Whether you trade fast M1 scalps or long-term D1 setups, this indicator intelligently adapts to deliver accurate swing highs and lows , perfectly balanced for each chart. Key Features Automatic Timeframe Optimization – Forget manual tweaking! The indicator automatically sets the ideal Swing
Breakout Trend Scanner MT5
Elif Kaya
지표
Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and breakout trend. The Elliott Wave pattern that is f
ICT Kill zones
Israr Hussain Shah
지표
ICT Kill zones Professional Automate your ICT & Smart Money analysis with precise, dynamic session tracking and liquidity pivots. Product Description Stop wasting time drawing boxes and lines every single day.   ICT Killzones Professional   is the ultimate session management tool designed specifically for traders utilizing Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and Liquidity-based strategies. This indicator automatically highlights the key trading sessions— Asia, London,
EA on Elliott Waves
Minh Truong Pham
Experts
Introducing the Forex Trading EA on Elliott Waves – Optimizing Profit with Minimal Capital The Elliott Wave Theory is one of the foundational principles of technical analysis in any market. Most traders aim to trade within the primary market trend. However, through AI-powered analysis, I have tested and validated that predicting exactly when a main trend begins and ends is virtually impossible. My machine-learning algorithms revealed an intriguing insight during research: there are specific wave
Engulfing Candle Alert MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
지표
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
지표
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
CChart
Rong Bin Su
지표
Overview In the fast-paced world of forex and financial markets, quick reactions and precise decision-making are crucial. However, the standard MetaTrader 5 terminal only supports a minimum of 1-minute charts, limiting traders' sensitivity to market fluctuations. To address this issue, we introduce the Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator , allowing you to effortlessly view and analyze market dynamics from 1 second to 30 seconds on a sub-chart. Key Features Support for Multiple Second-Level
UT BOT Indicator and Alerts MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
지표
Elevate Your Trading Experience with the famous UT Bot Alert Indicator! Summary: The UT Bot Alert Indicator by Quant Nomad has a proven track record and is your gateway to a more profitable trading journey. It's a meticulously crafted tool designed to provide precision, real-time insights, and a user-friendly experience.  Key Features: 1. Precision Analysis: Powered by advanced algorithms for accurate trend identification, pinpointing critical support and resistance levels. 2. Real-time Alert
XFlow
Maxim Kuznetsov
지표
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
GerFX Crypto Maniac MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
2.33 (3)
Experts
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
Candle EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
4.14 (22)
Experts
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer
Mehdi Safar
지표
Unlock Market Insights: Dynamic Trend Analysis with Statistical Precision for MT5 Are you seeking a deeper understanding of market movements? Many traditional tools may not fully capture the complex, non-linear dynamics often seen in financial markets. This can sometimes lead to uncertainty in identifying subtle trend shifts. Introducing Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer – an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your market analysis. Unlike some conventional tools, Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer
Volume Trade Levels
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
지표
The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels. 2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself. How it works: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels:    1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can g
Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
지표
KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
Market Noise
Ivan Butko
지표
Market Noise 시장 노이즈는 가격 차트에서 시장 단계를 결정하는 지표이며, 축적 또는 분산 단계가 발생할 때 분명하고 부드러운 추세 움직임과 시끄러운 평탄한 움직임을 구별합니다. 각 단계는 자체적인 거래 유형에 적합합니다. 추세를 따르는 시스템에서는 추세를 따르고, 공격적인 시스템에서는 플랫합니다. 시장 소음이 시작되면 거래 종료를 결정할 수 있습니다. 마찬가지로, 소음이 끝나자마자 공격적인 거래 시스템을 꺼야 합니다. 누군가는 두 가지 유형의 거래 전략을 서로 전환하면서 거래할 수 있습니다. 따라서 이 지표는 거래 결정 분야에서 훌륭한 조력자 역할을 합니다. 모든 가격 변동은 선택한 기간 동안의 일반적인 가격 변동과 해당 기간 내 가격 변동 형태의 노이즈라는 두 가지 구성 요소로 나눌 수 있습니다. 동시에, 서로 다른 기간의 서로 다른 시장은 잡음과 추세 구성 요소 사이의 광범위한 상호 관계를 보여줄 수 있습니다(그림 1). 가격 변동의 소음 수준이 높을수록 기본 추세의
Di Napoli Squat MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
지표
The Squat is a function of the range of a given price bar and the volume, or TIC volume, that occurs while that range is being created. The basic idea is that high volume and little price movement indicate substantial support or resistance. The idea behind the approach to this indicator is to first look for likely Fibonacci support and resistance and then see if Squat manifests when that point is reached. The indicator determines one of the high probability patterns of DiNapoli. It does not re
GuardianTrader Bot
Pedram Feizmirza
Experts
Guardian Trader 는 추세 시장에서 가장 초기의 조정 기회를 포착하도록 설계된 고급 추세 추종 전문가 어드바이저입니다. 프로페셔널 등급의 자금 관리 시스템을 기반으로 구축되어 지속 가능한 성장, 일관된 결과 및 거래 자본의 강력한 보호를 제공합니다. 정밀한 추세 진입 Guardian Trader는 시장 추세를 식별하고 가장 최적의 pullback 지점에서만 거래를 실행하여 정확도를 극대화하고 불필요한 노출을 최소화합니다. 간편한 설정 하나의 키 매개변수만 설정하시면 됩니다: 거래당 위험 비율. 다른 모든 설정은 안정적이고 전문적이며 안전한 성능을 위해 잠겨 있고 최적화되어 있습니다. 자동 위험 제어 권장 임계값을 초과하는 위험을 입력하셨나요? Guardian Trader는 새로운 거래를 자동으로 차단하여 귀하의 계정이 과도한 레버리지와 위험한 드로다운으로부터 안전하게 보호합니다. 완전한 독립성 및 신뢰성 API, 서버 또는 타사 서비스가 필요하지 않습니다. Guardia
SMC Market Blueprint
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
SMC Market Blueprint Institutional Market Structure Analyzer Based on Smart Money and ICT Concepts Overview SMC Market Blueprint is a comprehensive institutional-grade indicator designed to decode the true structure of the market using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology. It maps the internal market framework — identifying structure shifts, liquidity zones, and order flow transitions across multiple timeframes — giving traders a clear blueprint of how institution
OILio
Sirapat Thuamphiwthong
Experts
Strategic Oil Trading Proposal (USOUSD) for Investors Objective This proposal is designed to offer investors a robust and sustainable portfolio growth strategy through Dynamic Grid Trading in USOUSD (Crude Oil) within the CFD market . The strategy emphasizes consistent returns by leveraging Volatility-Based Profit Capture , ensuring adaptability in varying market conditions. The methodology has been rigorously tested and validated with real account performance, showcasing its ability to g
Visual Book for MT5
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
유틸리티
This MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator script is designed to create a visual book representation of the market order book, displaying buy and sell orders directly on the chart. The indicator uses the following features: Customizable Width and Colors : The width of the visual book can be adjusted, and different colors can be set for buy and sell orders. Market Book Data Handling : It retrieves the current market order book data for the symbol and visualizes this data as rectangles overlaid on the char
Smart Market Flow Detector
Victor Paul Hamilton
4 (1)
지표
Smart Market Flow Detector (SMFD) - Professional V1.31 I CAN CONSISTENTLY GRIND MONEY FROM THIS, BE IT SCALPING OR LOWER LOTS ON LONGER TIME FRAMES. IF YOU ARE WILLING TO PUT THE WORK IN, TRADING GIVES BACK IN PROFIT WHAT YOU GIVE IN PATIENCE AND DISCIPLINE. WET DREAM 5000% PROFIT A MONTH GAMBLERS MOVE ALONG — THIS IS NOT FOR YOU. 4 Advanced Algorithms Combined Into One Powerful Indicator The Smart Market Flow Detector (SMFD) is a professional-grade Meta Trader 5 indicator that integrates four d
MonthlyWeeklyDaily Previous High and Lows
Adriana Nicole Tapia Flores
지표
한눈에 분석을 강화하세요! 이 인디케이터는 가격이 최근 반등하거나 돌파한 주요 레벨을 자동으로 표시하여, 수동으로 그릴 필요 없이 지원 및 저항 구역을 보여줍니다. 차트에 추가하기만 하면 각 기간의 이전 최고가 및 최저가 라인이 나타납니다. 각 라인의 의미 Previous Month High ‣ 이전 달 최고가: 지난 월간 기간 동안 기록된 최고 가격. Previous Month Low ‣ 이전 달 최저가: 지난 월간 기간 동안 기록된 최저 가격. Previous Week High ‣ 이전 주 최고가: 지난 주간 기간 동안 기록된 최고 가격. Previous Week Low ‣ 이전 주 최저가: 지난 주간 기간 동안 기록된 최저 가격. Previous Day High ‣ 이전 일 최고가: 직전 거래일의 최고 가격. Previous Day Low ‣ 이전 일 최저가: 직전 거래일의 최저 가격. 사용 이유 차트를 열자마자 반등 과 돌파 를 포착. 검증된 구역에서 이익실현 (T
Logo Watermark
Nindita Giwangkara
지표
Add Logo Watermark – Showcase Your Signals with Clarity This indicator allows you to display a clean and customizable watermark on your chart, helping your audience easily identify what symbol you're currently trading. Display the current symbol as a watermark Add current symbol text and customize its color Choose to show only the logo, only the symbol, or both Add your own custom watermark by placing custom.bmp in the MQL5 > Files directory Perfect for signal providers, educators, and
FREE
Watermark Centralized
Ronnie Ferreira Silva
3.67 (3)
지표
Watermark Centralized Adds a watermark centered with the asset name and chosen period. It is possible to override the font type, font size, font color and separator character. The watermark is positioned behind the candles, not disturbing the visualization. It has automatic re-centering if the window is resized. Hope this indicator helps you, good trading ;)
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
지표
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
지표
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
지표
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hyperbolic
Konstantin Gruzdev
지표
The indicator is stable on noise fluctuations in price and quickly reacts to the trend. It is based on an algorithm from a system of hyperbolic functions that allows you to aggressively smooth the flat with minimal lag on the trend. It can be applied directly to the price chart, to itself, or to other indicators in order to eliminate false signals. The main purpose of the indicator is to smooth out small sawtooth price movements as much as possible. The higher the Hyperbolic parameter, the stron
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
지표
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
지표
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
지표
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
Nabil Oukhouma
지표
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to t
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 인디케이터와 EA 지원을 받으세요 직접 다운로드 — 여기를 클릭 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment는 엘리엇 파동 이론과 트레이딩 카오스 기법을 함께 사용하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 MT5 전문 도구입니다. 가격 움직임의 숨겨진 및 일반 다이버전스를 감지하며, 빌 윌리엄스가 설명한 혼돈 시장 환경과 동기화됩니다. 주요 특징 엘리엇 파동 정렬 다이버전스: 파동 구조에 조화된 강세 및 약세 다이버전스를 탐지하여 파동 카운팅 정확도를 높입니다. 카오스 기법 통합: AO(오썸 오실레이터) 및 시장 구조 원칙과 일치하도록 설계되었습니다. 다중 타임프레임 스캐닝: 다양한 시간 프레임에서 다이버전스를 분석하여 모멘텀 변화와 추세 소진을 확인합니다. 시각적 알림 및 객체: 명확한 화살표, 선, 표시로 빠른 인식 가능. 적응형 시장 판독: 혼돈 시장 조건에 자동으로 조정되어 노이즈를 필터링하고 유효한 셋업만
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
지표
Orderflow Scalp Pro v2.4   delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, real-time aggressive score monitoring, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Full Documentation: [Download PDF] Four Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap with POC/VAH/VAL Transform your charts into inst
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
지표
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
Volume Spread Analysis MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
지표
The Volume Spread Analysis indicator is based on the original Volume Spread Analysis method. It was designed for quick and easy recognition of VSA patterns. Even though this indicator looks very simple, it is the most sophisticated tool we've ever made. It is a really powerful analytical tool that generates very reliable trading signals. Because it is very user-friendly and understandable, it is suitable for every type of trader, regardless of his experience. What is VSA? VSA - Volume Spread A
Meco Ultimate Channel
Thapelo Kapwe
5 (1)
지표
This indicator belongs to the family of channel indicators. These channel indicator was created based on the principle that the market will always trade in a swinging like pattern. The swinging like pattern is caused by the existence of both the bulls and bears in a market. This causes a market to trade in a dynamic channel. it is designed to help the buyer to identify the levels at which the bulls are buying and the bear are selling. The bulls are buying when the Market is cheap and the bears a
TPTSyncX
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 지표, EA 지원 및 전체 가이드를 얻으시려면 방문하세요 – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 트렌드를 포착하세요. 패턴을 읽으세요. 진입 시점을 타이밍하세요. 30초 이내의 3단계! 분석 없이도 쉽게 거래하세요 — 당신의 스마트 어시스턴트가 워크플로우를 단순화해 드립니다. 더 이상 차트 과부하 없음. 스마트 바이어스 감지로 자신감 있게 거래하세요. 모든 통화, 암호화폐, 주식, 금속, 지수 및 모든 시간대와 호환됩니다. 그냥 클릭하고 실행하세요 — 정말 간단합니다. 속도와 명확성을 원하는 바쁜 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. TPTSyncX는 추세, 패턴, 그리고 캔들스틱 트리거 분석을 하나로 통합하여 깨끗하고 지능적인 시각 시스템으로 동기화하는 강력한 올인원 MetaTrader 5 인디케이터입니다. 명확성, 정밀성, 속도를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었으며, 가격 행동, 구조적 패턴 및 시장 타이밍 도구의 조합을 통해 높은 확
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot t
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
지표
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
지표
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Institutional QQE Oscillator IQO
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
지표
Institutional QQE Oscillator (IQO) Description The Institutional QQE Oscillator (IQO) is a "momentum volatility" filter. Unlike a standard RSI which is jagged and noisy, the QQE uses a smoothing technique and a "Volatility Stop" mechanism (the yellow dotted line) on the RSI itself. Blue Line (Fast): The Smoothed RSI momentum. Yellow Dotted Line (Slow): The Volatility Threshold. Signal: When the Blue line crosses the Yellow line, it indicates a shift in true momentum, filtering out fake-outs. How
FREE
Institutional Cycle Filter ICF
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
지표
Description The Institutional Cycle Filter (ICF) is a sophisticated trend-following tool that replaces standard moving averages with a "Signal Dot" system. It is designed to minimize lag while maintaining smoothness, making it highly effective for identifying trend reversals in volatile markets like Gold. How It Works (The Logic) Cosine Weighting: Unlike a Simple Moving Average (SMA) or Exponential Moving Average (EMA), this algorithm uses a Cosine function to calculate weights. This allows the
FREE
Supply and Demand X
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
지표
Supply and demand in trading describes how buyer (demand) and seller (supply) actions set asset prices, with high demand/low supply raising prices (premium) and low demand/high supply lowering them (discount); traders identify these imbalances as "zones" on charts (e.g., Rally-Base-Rally for demand, Drop-Base-Drop for supply) to find potential entry/exit points, aiming to buy at discount demand zones and sell at premium supply zones, using volume and price action to confirm institutional acti
FREE
Candle Color RSI
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
지표
Candle color RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators change candlestick colors on the price chart to visually show RSI conditions like overbought/oversold levels or bullish/bearish momentum, using colors like red for overbought/bearish and green for oversold/bullish, helping traders spot reversals or strength at a glance without looking at the separate RSI pane. These custom indicators often color candles red above 70 (overbought), green below 30 (oversold), and keep default colors in between
FREE
Institutional Trend Candles ITC
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
지표
Here is the full professional description for your indicator, rebranded as Institutional Trend Candles (ITC) . You can use this text for your Market documentation, user manual, or simply to understand exactly how your tool functions. Institutional Trend Candles (ITC) v1.0 Overview Institutional Trend Candles (ITC) is a specialized trend-following system designed to filter out "retail noise" and visualize the true directional flow of the market. Built specifically for high-volatility assets like
FREE
Gann Square of Nine
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
지표
Here is the full technical and strategic description for the Gann Square of 9 indicator. Full Name Gann Square of 9 - Intraday Levels (v2.0) Overview This is a mathematical Support & Resistance indicator based on W.D. Gann's "Square of 9" theory. Unlike moving averages which lag behind price, this indicator is predictive . It calculates static price levels at the very beginning of the trading day (based on the Daily Open) and projects them forward. These levels act as a "road map" for the day,
FREE
Accurate Signal Pro
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
5 (1)
지표
Accurate Signal ARC is a non-repainting trend & reversal signal indicator designed for MT4 . It uses ATR-weighted volatility logic combined with adaptive price channels to detect high-probability BUY and SELL points directly on the chart. How It Works Calculates a dynamic volatility channel using weighted ATR Detects trend direction (river state) and switches only when price decisively breaks the channel Filters noise using spread-aware true range Draws clear arrows : Lime Arrow → BUY si
FREE
The best eveR
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
지표
Indicator Name: "The Range Master" Core Purpose The Range Master is an advanced, multi-timeframe technical indicator designed to identify market consolidation (sideways ranging) and subsequent high-momentum breakout opportunities. It helps traders visually confirm when price action transitions from low-volatility accumulation to high-volatility trend initiation. ️ Functional Description (What it Does) The Range Master performs three primary, interconnected functions: Range Mapping , Breakout
FREE
Dema macd zone Divergence
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
지표
Indicator: The DEMA MACD Zone Divergence This is a powerful, multi-timeframe trend-following indicator based on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) , but enhanced using Double Exponential Moving Averages (DEMA) for reduced lag. Its main function is to paint the background of the price chart with color-coded rectangular zones, clearly signaling the current momentum phase and potential shifts in market control (bullish or bearish). Core Purpose To visually map the strength and phas
FREE
MA Ribbon
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
지표
The MA ribbon is not a single indicator but rather an overlay of multiple moving averages (typically four to eight or more) of varying lengths plotted on the same price chart.  Visual Appearance: The resulting lines create a flowing, ribbon-like pattern across the price chart. Components: Traders can use different types of moving averages, such as Simple Moving Averages (SMA) or Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), and adjust the time periods (e.g., 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60 periods) to suit t
FREE
Professional Order Flow vs Volume Analysis
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
지표
Professional Order Flow & Volume Analysis Indicator Overview This advanced TradingView/MT5 indicator provides institutional-grade order flow and volume analysis, designed to identify smart money movements, liquidity grabs, and high-probability trading opportunities through sophisticated volume delta analysis and market microstructure detection. Core Features Candle Analysis Engine Analyze multiple historical candles with customizable lookback periods Real-time analysis of forming candles De
Phantom Flow
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
지표
This indicator is a hybrid SMC + Trend + Oscillator tool that draws market-structure objects on the chart and also plots trend shift lines + arrows and a colored oscillator histogram. It includes these modules: Phantom Shift (ATR trend shift / trailing bands) Swing Structure (BOS/CHoCH + swing points) Internal Structure (iBOS/iCHoCH) Order Blocks (swing + internal) Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL) Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Premium / Discount zones (range zones) Phantom Oscillator (MA
Trading Simulator X
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Experts
TradePanel Pro Indicator Testing & Trading Simulator Core Purpose (Clear & Honest) TradePanel Pro is a manual trading simulator designed to test indicators, signals, and strategies in real market conditions — without relying on automated logic. You see the signal → you click → you evaluate the result . What TradePanel Pro Is (Correct Positioning) Manual BUY / SELL execution panel Layered entries (multi-order testing) Real-time TP / SL behavior Trailing stop simulation Profit /
Edge loophole detector
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
지표
Quantitative Session Breakout Profiler & Data Miner Executive Summary: The "London Hunter v18.0" is not merely a buy/sell signal indicator; it is a statistical data mining engine . Its core idea is that market openings (London, NY, Asia) are not random, but distinct "micro-regimes." By measuring the specific "physics" of price movement (speed, pullback, candle size) during these opening windows, the system identifies which specific conditions lead to successful breakouts and which lead to fakeou
Institutional Physics Engine
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
지표
Institutional Physics Engine (IPE) v4.20 Market Structure, Liquidity & Valuation Diagnostic System WHAT THIS TOOL IS Institutional Physics Engine (IPE) is a real-time market diagnostics indicator that analyzes price using behavioral physics, liquidity response, supply & demand pressure, and equilibrium valuation. It does not predict price and does not generate blind buy/sell signals. Instead, it answers three professional trading questions: Where is fair value right now? Who is in con
Universal Strategy Validator USV
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
지표
Universal Strategy Validator: Turn Any Indicator into a Backtested Strategy Headline: Stop guessing if an indicator works. See the win rate, profit factor, and drawdown instantly—without writing a single line of code. Overview: The Universal Strategy Validator (USV) is a powerful analytical engine that connects to any MetaTrader 5 indicator. It reads the signal buffers (arrows, lines, or histograms) and runs a real-time simulation across historical data. It applies professional-grade filtering,
Candle Density Boxes
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
지표
Candle Density Boxes Indicator  Summary The Candle Density Boxes (CDB) indicator is an algorithmic tool that identifies price zones where candles cluster with high frequency. Through empirical analysis, we demonstrate that these zones exhibit statistically significant mean-reversion properties, with return frequencies ranging from 76–80% across multiple instruments. Key Findings: Zones with 6+ candle touches show 90%+ return probability Rank-based hierarchy provides clear reliability classifica
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변