The ARM Pro indicator is an excellent tool that will enhance traders' market analysis by combining trend identification with entry points and reversal alerts. This indicator allows users to confidently and accurately navigate the complexities of the Forex market.

Key benefits:

· Works on MT4

· Clear buy and sell signals

· Doesn't repaint

· Works on all assets


Indicator 100% does not repaint!!!

Once a signal appears, it never disappears (wait for the current price to close)! This is unlike indicators that repaint, which can lead to loss of your deposit because they can display a signal and then remove it.

How to trade with the ARM Pro indicator?

Here I will reveal to you the secret of trading with our AMR Pro indicator.

The first thing we do is go to the Finviz website and see which currencies are strong and which are weak today.

We take 2 strong currencies and 2 weak currencies. (See screenshot).

These are the currencies we will be trading on this day.

This way we avoid flat trading and always trade with the trend.

EXAMPLE:

We open the Finviz website and see that we have strong GBP and EUR.

and weak USD and CAD.

This means that on this day we will only take buy orders from currency pairs GBPUSD,EURUSD,GBPCAD,EURCAD

The main thing is to wait for the arrow from the AMR Pro indicator. Green arrow for buying, red for selling.

The exit from the trade will always be the opposite signal of the AMR Pro indicator.


If you can't find the Finviz website, message me and I'll send you a link (links to third-party resources are prohibited here).

For any questions, please contact me via private message.


