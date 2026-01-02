당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
BBMA Oma Ally OmniView - MetaTrader 5용 지표
- 조회수:
- 375
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
The BBMA strategy was developed by Malaysian trader Ali Oma (Oma Ally). It is a method that combines Bollinger Bands (BB) and Moving Averages (MA) to identify market movements.
- CSA / CSAK (Candlestick Arah / Arah Kukuh)
- Extreme and MHV (Market Has No Volume)
- Momentum and Reentry
- Zone ZeroLoss
The true strength – or ‘magic’ – of this strategy lies not in looking at individual signals, but in combining several signals across multiple time frames (multi-timeframe analysis).
Linking these signals creates clear SOPs (standard operating procedures) that help traders find highly probable entry points.
This indicator allows you to immediately see what is happening in price movements without missing a single signal. It is like a bird's eye view for BBMA fans.
Simply drag it onto the chart and you will receive all BBMA signals running on the chart. Furthermore, the indicator has separate data buffers for each individual signal.
This enables seamless integration into Expert Advisor (EA) – whether for the development of individual dashboards or for fully automated trading.
Good luck with your trading! Where everyone wins eventually…
References to the BBMA strategy:
https://www.youtube.com/results?sear...=bbma+oma+ally
Securing data transfer between client and Server could be a big challenge for you as MQL5 programmer. You may have experience in using built in MQL5 encryption systems like AES.AES can securely encrypt your data but on the other hand is not secure when it comes to sending the AES key through insecure channels. You can only rely on asymmetric encryption systems Like RSA in such cases. you keep the private key at your server side and only share the public key with your clients. Even more you can use hybrid RSA_AES approach to archive more performanceOnTickMulti
Multisymbol OnTick.
This function gives me the shortened names of the timeframes Example: "M1" instead of "PERIOD_M1"MACD Signals
Indicator edition for new platform.