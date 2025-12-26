Concept

Builov RSI Pro

is an automated

trading system bas

ed on the RSI

(Relative Strength

Index) with add

itional filters to imp

rove signal quality

and reduce fals

e entries.

Strategy Foundation

R SI Indicator

Uses smoothed RSI (RSI Custom Sm oothing 2)

Period: conf igurable (defau lt: 14)

Key levels:

Overs old: 35

Ove rbought: 65

Entry L ogic

Buy Sign al:

RSI crosses ab ove 35 (from be low)

Exits over sold zone

Opt ional moment um confirmatio n

Sell Signal :

RSI crosses belo w 65 (from above)

Exits overbo ught zone

Optio nal momentum con firmation

Prote ction System

1. Spread Filt er

Blocks trades when s pread is too wi de

Configurable maximum (default : 30 pips)

Reduce s risk in unf avorable market c onditions

2 . Momentum Fi lter

Requires confirmation o f RSI directio n

Minimum cha nge: 0.5 points

Improves sig nal quality and redu ces false signal s

R isk Management

Trailing Sto p: automatically moves Stop Lo ss in profit

L ot Management :

Fixed lot size

Min imum lot size

Risk percentage from de posit

Stop Loss and Take P rofit: configur able levels

Additio nal Features

Single Position: limits number of simultan eous positions

Close Opposite: automatically closes opposite positions

Reverse Sign als: option to trade in reve rse direction

Sign al Frequency: confi gurable frequency for signal sear ch

Adva ntages

Fully aut omated trading

Additional fil ters for improv ed signal quality

Flexible ris k management

Cu stomizable par ameters for different trading styles

Author:

Al

eksandr Buil

ov

Versio n:

1.00

Plat form:

MetaTrader

5

The strategy is desig ned for automate d trading based on technical analysis of the RSI indicat or with additional filters to improve the effectiveness of trading signals.



