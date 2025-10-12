코드베이스섹션
지표

Reverse Engineered RSI (MT4) - MetaTrader 4용 지표

Mario Jemic
조회수:
437
평가:
(1)
게시됨:
 Reverse Engineered RSI projects traditional RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart instead of the oscillator window.

This lets traders see where RSI overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual market prices,

making it easier to spot precise support, resistance, and potential reversal levels without switching views or relying on hidden momentum data.

