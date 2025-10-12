당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
Reverse Engineered RSI (MT4) - MetaTrader 4용 지표
- 조회수:
- 437
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
Reverse Engineered RSI projects traditional RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart instead of the oscillator window.
This lets traders see where RSI overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual market prices,
making it easier to spot precise support, resistance, and potential reversal levels without switching views or relying on hidden momentum data.
Displays price levels for simulated trades, including the set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) values, for the selected trading direction. It also shows brief statistics, including an hourly breakdown for entry.Ichimoku Edge MT4 EA
Ichimoku Edge is based on the standard Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with default settings. It generates Buy and Sell signals from the cross of the Chikou Span with the price, confirmed by the position of price and Chikou Span relative to the Kumo (cloud).
Example: Moving Average indicator filling by different colorsMACD Sample
Classical MACD Sample.